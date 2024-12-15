Florence Pugh actually has an A-list brother - here's what we know about the 'We Live in Time' actress

Florence Pugh is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And since her 2019 breakthrough role in Fighting With My Family, her star has risen to stratospheric levels.

The critically acclaimed actress has gone on to star in multiple Hollywood blockbusters, from Little Women and Don't Worry Darling, to Oppenheimer, Midsommar and Dune. And from her high profile relationships to her powerful response to bodyshamers, she never fails to make headlines.

As Pugh returns to the spotlight to star in We Live in Time, here’s what we know about the 28-year-old actress…

We Live In Time | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Florence Pugh films

Florence Pugh has starred in an array of Hollywood films since the start of her career - earning a SAG award for her work. Not to mention, an Academy Award nomination and two BAFTA nominations.

We Live in Time (2025)

Dune (2024)

Oppenheimer (2023)

A Good Person (2023)

Don't Worry Darling (2022)

The Wonder (2022)

Black Widow (2021)

Little Women (2019)

Midsommar (2019)

Fighting With My Family (2019)

How much does Florence Pugh make per year?

Florence Pugh has an estimated net worth of £6 million, but it is not known how much she makes per year. A report from Showbiz Galore reported that the actress earned £700,000 ($1 million) for her role of Almut in We Live in Time, so the 28-year-old is predicted to have made well over £1 million in 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh height

Florence Pugh is 1.62 metres tall, standing at 5 foot 3.

“I'm not a model,” Pugh previously explained to Us Weekly about her physique. “It’s portraying a completely different version of myself that I don’t necessarily believe in. You have to believe that you deserve to be in those pages being beautiful. But now, I know what I want to show [and] I know who I want to show. I know who I want to be and I know what I look like. There’s no insecurities about what I am anymore.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Florence Pugh age

Florence Pugh is 28 years old, born on 3 January 1996. She started acting professionally aged 17 in drama film The Falling (2014), appearing in Lady Macbeth (2016), and The Little Drummer Girl (2018) in the following years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where is Florence Pugh from?

Florence Pugh is from Oxford, England, where she grew up with parents Clinton Pugh and Deborah Mackin, and siblings Toby Sebastian, Arabella Gibbins and Rafaela Pugh. Due to a medical issue that the actress suffered as a child, her family reportedly relocated to Manilva, Spain for three years, where she lived from the age of three to six.

“We were in Spain because I have a breathing issue, and when I was younger they kind of just advised that a hotter climate would be better,” Pugh previously explained on Running Wild With Bear Grylls. “I have asthma and I have this thing called tracheomalacia as well. And so from a young age, I've just had a different breathing system. Now as an adult, unless I get ill, it doesn't really affect me as intensely as it did when I was younger."

What school did Florence Pugh go to?

Florence Pugh’s family reportedly returned to Oxford after three years in Spain, with the actress attending two private schools in the area - Wychwood and St Edward’s.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh family

Florence Pugh comes from a high-flying family, with her father Clinton Pugh being a restauranteur and her mother, a dance instructor. Her siblings are all in the entertainment industry, with Arabella, Rafaela and Toby all professional actors.

In fact, Toby Sebastian in particular has actually stacked up some A-list acting credits over the years, appearing in Perfect Match, Trading Paint, The Music of Silence, and most famously HBO’s Game of Thrones as Trystane Martell.

Florence Pugh boyfriend

Florence Pugh is reported to be dating British actor Finn Cole, known for his role as Michael Gray in Peaky Blinders. Neither Pugh nor Cole have commented on the rumours, but Pugh did confirm that she is dating someone in a recent interview with British Vogue.

“We are figuring what we actually are," Pugh explained of her mystery partner. "And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller coaster. I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that.”

She continued: "Falling is the most amazing feeling, but unfortunately if that’s the only thing that you know in a relationship, then that’s the thing that you chase. That’s not gonna last."

Pugh has been previously romantically linked to Charlie Gooch, Will Poulter and most famously Zach Braff, who she dated from 2019 to 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh hair

Florence Pugh’s hair has long been a talking point, with the actress adapting her hair for different film roles.

She most recently shaved her head for her new film, We Live in Time, with her co-star Andrew Garfield actually shaving her head on camera.

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) A photo posted by on

"In many religions, hair is the most precious thing on the body," Pugh explained earlier this year, in an interview with British Vogue.

“For any actor taking a role like this, it is completely important that you see her head and we see her shaving it - it was just always a no-brainer. You have the honour of doing something to yourself that is totally in support of the character."

We will continue to update this story.