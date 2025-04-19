What we know about Aimee Lou Wood's surprisingly famous sister

Aimee Lou Wood has been front and centre this season, with the 31-year-old actress undoubtedly the breakout star of The White Lotus season three.

The third instalment of the HBO show was set in Koh Samui Thailand, with Wood and her cast members filming on location for seven months. And from her candid words about her White Lotus filming experience and the 'fallout' speculation with co-star Walton Goggins, to the ongoing narrative around her teeth, Aimee Lou Wood has been all anyone can talk about in 2025.

This week, it was Wood’s relatives that got the world talking, as it emerged that the actress is not the only famous face in her family.

Yes, really. Her younger sister, Emily Wood, is also famous, with the 28-year-old being a known beauty influencer and make up artist - famed for her 'on the move' beauty tutorials. And with 122k followers on Instagram, and 125.3k followers and 4.5 million likes on TikTok, she has a growing following of her own.

"I thought you guys looked so similar but I had no idea you were actually related," one follower commented on the beauty influencer's TikTok, to which Wood replied: "This feels like a sisterhood soft launch hahaha."

"Loooooove Aimee Lou Wood," commented another follower, to which Emily Wood replied: "Me moreeeeee".

The two sisters have even worked together professionally, collaborating on Aimee's recent Burberry summer 2025 campaign.

"The thing with me and Emily is that we’re both so different, clever, and beautiful in our unique ways," the White Lotus actress has previously explained of her sister in a 2019 interview with Notion.

She continued: "With that comes certain expectations placed upon us, and some people want to compare us. We just don’t play any part of that. Emily has taught me so much - especially about being braver with my emotions and allowing myself to be vulnerable to the right people."

Well, that's lovely.

