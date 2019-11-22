Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju reveals there’s actually an alternative ending

Not everybody was happy with the Game of Thrones season eight finale. While the Starks got their happy endings, fans were less than impressed with Cersei’s death by rubble and Bran swooping in to take the throne over Jon. It angered viewers so much that a petition was started to film the entire season again, and it amassed over 1.8 million signatures.

Oh, and then there was the fact that a coffee cup was spotted in shot during a scene in Winterfell and later, a bottle of water during the discussion between the leaders of Westeros. Oops, indeed.

However, actor Kristofer Hivju – who played Tormund Giantsbane on the hit show – has revealed that an alternative ending was actually filmed. Gasp.

In the version of events that were broadcast to the world earlier this year, the White Walkers were defeated, Daenerys was murdered by Jon and Sansa successfully managed to nab herself the crown in the North.

But what could have happened? Could Dany have escaped death? Would Jaime have stayed with Brienne?

Talking to Metro, Kristofer said that things could have tied up very differently.

‘Well, we shot an alternative ending,’ he told the publication.

‘That was mostly for fun but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.’

However, he didn’t give away anything about what might have been for the remaining families in Westeros.

Sad.

We’ll have to just wait for and see if George R. R. Martin decides to do his own thing when it comes to his own telling of the Game of Thrones ending.

The final season of Game of Thrones and the full series boxset is available on DVD and Blu-ray from 2nd December.