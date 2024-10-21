Florence Pugh just said the sweetest thing about Andrew Garfield

If it feels like Andrew Garfield is everywhere at the moment, that's because he absolutely is. Not only is he going viral for his excellent Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg, he has also been praised for his touching appearance on a recent episode of Sesame Street where he discusses grief, and he gave a heartbreaking reading on the New York Times Modern Love podcast.

Now, his We Live In Time co-star Florence Pugh has opened up about working alongside him for their upcoming movie, and she had the sweetest things to say. The pair star in the romantic drama as Almut Brühl (Pugh) and Tobias Durand (Garfield), and it's clear that the actors have a lot of chemistry off-screen, too. Their press tour clips have been everywhere online, and he even brought a cardboard cutout of Florence to the premiere as she couldn't be there in person. Adorable.

Taking to Instagram to discuss her time working on the film, Florence shared some behind the scenes photos and wrote: "My my my. My favourite bit. Sharing from the shoot. There’s such a lot of material I want to share from WLIT... It’s actually just been really beautiful though, watching the love of this movie grow, just feeling the audience waiting and ready to receive it has been quite a powerful thing to witness. It’s a piece of work and a piece of life that I’m so proud of."

Adding that she was thrilled to take on the role of Almut, she continued: "I’ve been desperate for a role like this for a few years. A woman who is current and relatable and going through all of the conversations modern women are going through daily. Not only am I constantly proud of the outcome, I’m just so aware of how many incredible masterminds came together to make it and then crew that made it possible."

While she acknowledged the work of writer Nick Paynes and director John Crowley, Florence also made time to thank her co-star Andrew, adding: "Thank you Andrew. I’ll forever be empowered by what we created together and the performer you made me want to be each day."

