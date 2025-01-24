The ‘It Ends With Us’ writer has deactivated her Instagram amid the ongoing lawsuits

It Ends With Us has proven controversial since its cinematic release, with reported friction between the two creative leads, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

And now, five months on, the Colleen Hoover adaptation continues to make headlines, with the producer and director, both starring in the film, filing lawsuits against each other.

Lively, 37, took legal action in December 2024, accusing her director and co-star Justin Baldoni, 40, of sexual harassment and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has denied the allegations.

After news of her lawsuit went public, the actress released a statement to The Times, explaining that she hopes her "legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct." And that she hopes her actions will help "protect others who may be targeted.”

Baldoni has since taken legal action of his own, filing a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane - suing the trio for defamation.

As the lawsuits unfold in public, the noise around the film has reached its peak. And amid the ongoing drama, It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover appears to have deactivated her Instagram account.

The best-selling author, 45, had previously garnered over 2 million followers on the social media platform, and posted regularly to her Instagram Stories.

Hoover has not commented directly on the fallout in the past months. However, she has uploaded several posts to social media voicing her support for Lively and praising her character.

"@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," Hoover wrote in a message to her Instagram Stories last year. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

The It Ends With Us author also shared a link to a New York Times article last year, alleging that Baldoni had co-ordinated a smear campaign to damage Lively's reputation.

Colleen Hoover has not yet spoken publicly about her decision to deactivate her Instagram.

We will continue to update this story.