Blake Lively's co-star has spoken out a second time over the 'It Ends With Us' drama

It Ends With Us is one of the most talked-about films of 2024. And while it has found success at the box office, making over £30 million in its opening weekend, it is the behind the scenes drama that has really made the Colleen Hoover adaptation headlines.

From widespread criticism of the lack of conversation around domestic abuse - a central theme to the plot, to a rumoured cast rift between the two creative leads, the film's release has been controversial, with producer and star Blake Lively particularly coming under fire.

Lively has been criticised for her "tone deaf" media approach - launching a haircare brand during the film's publicity, and not giving enough attention to the topic of domestic violence. And now, with the internet resurfacing past controversial interviews by the actress, Lively is facing a major online backlash.

This week, Lively's It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar commented on the situation, explaining in an interview with Access Hollywood that the criticism is counterintuitive.

“It just seems silly to me,” Sklenar explained. “It’s kinda defeating the whole purpose of the thing to spread any negativity. It’s an important film for so many women and for so many survivors of domestic abuse.”

He continued: “That’s what it’s all about, is making people feel heard and strong and loved. So to project anything but that seems counterintuitive.”

This is the second time Sklenar has weighed in on the drama, posting a lengthy Instagram post about the situation last month.

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance and for women choosing a better life for themselves,” read part of Sklenar's viral statement. “Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point.”

He later continued: “What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.

"All I ask is that before you spread hate on the internet, ask yourself who it's helping. Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact. Or if you simply want to be a part of something."

We will continue to update this story.