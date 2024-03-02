Diane and Ross from The Traitors had a hilarious surprise cameo at the BRIT Awards

The Traitors well and took over our lives for the entire month of January, so it's no surprise that we're still talking about it now. The show, hosted by the iconic Claudia Winkleman, became something of a phenomenon this year. Although the UK version of the series first landed on our screens in late 2022, The Traitors season 2 was - some might say - perfect reality TV. There were cartoonish villains (ahem, looking at you Paul) and there were underdogs we were rooting for (never forget Jazatha Christie) - and the UK collectively gasped for air when Traitor Harry took the cash prize from his castle BFF Mollie.

But two contestants who really formed their own fanbase over the course of The Traitors was mother and son duo, Diane and Ross. Viewers fell in love with their sneaky gameplay, as well as Diane's iconic 'funeral' and Ross' taxi winking, and it seems the pair are not done yet when it comes to appearing on our screens.

Tonight at the BRIT Awards, in one segment co-hosts Maya Jama and Clara Amfo appeared at one of the round audience tables wearing familiar-looking green velvet hooded cloaks. As they each showed a board sharing who they would like to see perform, the camera moved along to none other than Diane who was joining the pair with Ross. Iconic.

They had also written singer songwriter Raye's name on their 'voting' boards, and fans on X - formerly Twitter - are living for the cameo.

Diane and Ross were not on my #Brits bingo card though. pic.twitter.com/y1SazW4uoqMarch 2, 2024 See more

One user wrote: "Diane and Ross were not on my #Brits bingo card though."

Another added: "Diane and Ross on the #BRITs is iconic. The best thing about it so far!"

A third commented: "The biggest cheer of the night has been for Ross and Diane."

Another noted: "So funny that Harry… the winner of The Traitors… is at The Brits & yet it's Diane & Ross doing Traitors skits."

Forever legends.