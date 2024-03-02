Roman Kemp's 'insulting' BRIT Awards joke leaves viewers very confused

The BRIT Awards 2024 kicked off with an iconic red carpet this year, as the likes of Dua Lipa, Raye and Shanina Shaik all made an excellent case for the return of the little black dress. Ellie Goulding gave a phenomenal performance alongside Calvin Harris, Roman Kemp managed to get the one and only Kylie Minogue to drink beer out of her shoe (yes, really), and his co-host Maya Jama was taking shots with Ru Paul's Drag Race UK star, Bimini Bon Boulash. All in all, it was an eventful night from the off.

However, viewers were less than impressed with Roman after his 'insulting' introduction of Green Day. The co-host, who was sharing the BRIT Awards presenting duties with Maya Jama and radio presenter Clara Amfo, told the audience that the iconic rock band were preparing to grace the stage to present the award for Best British Group.

As they were coming onto the stage, Roman said: "To present our next award for British group are two genuine rock gods. They have sold over 75 million records and released 14 albums - they are very much the American Busted. Please welcome from Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool."

Users took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their shock, dismay and confusion at how the radio presenter introduced the band.

One person wrote: "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA GREEN DAY HAVE JUST BEEN DESCRIBED AS THE "AMERICAN BUSTED."

Another added: "Gosh I’m sure Green Day, with 75 million album sales, are thrilled at being described as the ‘American Busted’- Busted sold 5 million."

A third said: "I think Green Day being called “the American Busted” might be the most insulting thing I’ve ever heard. Ever."

A fourth wrote: "Did I just hear roman kemp call Green Day the American version of BUSTED????? I would SUE."

While the host could have been trying to make a joke about the band, it didn't appear to land with viewers.

Awkward? Just a little.