Show Creators Have Spoken Out About a Hidden Message in ‘Sirens’

Sirens is undoubtedly the most talked-about show of the moment, with fans hailing it as a mix between The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple. And from the mysterious plot lines, to the all-star cast - Meghann Fahy, Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock and Kevin Bacon to name a few, the new Netflix mini series is going viral.

Billed as a dark comedy, and produced by Margot Robbie, the five episode run follows Devon DeWitt [Fahy], who visits her sister Simone [Alcock] on the luxurious island estate where she works as a live-in personal assistant to the powerful and sinister Kell family.

After being concerned that her sister is trapped in a 'high society' murderous cult spearheaded by Michaela Kell (Moore), Devon pretends to become immersed herself, in an attempt to rescue her sibling. However, as the pair delve deeper into the world of the all-powerful Kell family, they are forced to unravel dark secrets and to confront their own childhood trauma in the process.

Sirens has been extremely well-received, ranking #1 on Netflix since its release. And from the luxurious filming locations in Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, to the cast's words about a second instalment, the show has been all anyone can talk about.

It was a hidden message that went viral this weekend, as Sirens creator Molly Smith Metzler opened up about the infamous locket necklaces that feature in the show - revealing the meaning behind them.

In the series, Michaela 'Kiki' Kell can be seen gifting locket necklaces to the people who join her circle. And this, according to Metzler, is based on the real tradition of 'basket necklaces' in Nantucket, Massachusetts - a wealthy island that Sirens' fictional Port Haven location is rumoured to have been inspired by.

"It's something you can only buy in Nantucket," Metzler explained in a recent interview with Variety. "They're called basket necklaces, and they usually have ivory from Wales in them. But they're very expensive."

"They're handmade. And everyone in Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard is wearing them," she continued. "It’s a status symbol. You’re not in the club if you don’t have one.

"It’s a great symbol of having arrived," she later added. "You have the key, you have the necklace, but it’s a little culty. It’s a little like wearing a cross, like a religion. You know something that everyone else doesn’t."

All five episodes of Sirens season one are available to watch now on Netflix.