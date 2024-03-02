Here's the full list of winners from the BRIT Awards 2024

The celebs were out in force tonight to celebrate the very best in music at the BRIT Awards 2024. Raye made history when it was announced that she had been nominated for seven awards and she had a huge night taking home a whopping six statuettes, making history with the most wins in one year ever, while Maya Jama's black dress had us swooning and Roman Kemp's 'insulting' joke didn't go down too well with viewers. But he did get Kylie Minogue to drink beer from a shoe.

When it comes to the nominees, though, who went home with a coveted multicoloured award at the BRIT Awards 2024?

Here's the full list of winners at the BRIT Awards tonight.

BRIT Awards 2024 Winners

Album of the year

WINNER: Raye, My 21st Century Blues

Nominees:

Blur, The Ballad of Darren

J Hus, Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz, No Thank You

Young Fathers, Heavy Heavy

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Raye

Nominees:

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Group of the Year

WINNER: Jungle

Nominees:

Blur

Chase and Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Young Fathers

Best New Artist

WINNER: Raye

Nominees:

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Yussef Dayes

Song of the year

WINNER: Raye, Escapism

Nominees:

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe, Prada

Central Cee, Let Go

Central Cee and Dave, Sprinter

Dua Lipa, Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran, Eyes Closed

J Hus, Who Told You

Kenya Grace, Strangers

Lewis Capaldi, Wish You the Best

PinkPantheress, Boy’s a Liar

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry, Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy and Debbie, Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson, React

Venbee and Goddard, Messy in Heaven

International Artist of the Year

WINNER: SZA

Nominees:

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group

WINNER: Boygenius

Nominees:

Blink-182

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International Song of the Year

WINNER: Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Nominees:

Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For

David Kushner, Daylight

Doja Cat, Paint the Town Red

Jazzy, Giving Me

Libianca, People

Meghan Trainor, Made You Look

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree, Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo, Vampire

Peggy Gou, (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema, Calm Down

SZA, Kill Bill

Tate McRae, Greedy

Tyla, Water

Alternative/Rock Act

WINNER - Bring Me the Horizon

Nominees:

Blur

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/Grime/Rap act

WINNER - Casisdead

Nominees:

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance Act

WINNER: Calvin Harris

Nominees:

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Fred Again

Romy

Pop Act

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Nominees:

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B Act

WINNER: Raye

Nominees:

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Sault