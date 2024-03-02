Here's the full list of winners from the BRIT Awards 2024

What a night for Raye!

BRIT Awards 2024 winners list
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Jadie Troy-Pryde
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
published

The celebs were out in force tonight to celebrate the very best in music at the BRIT Awards 2024. Raye made history when it was announced that she had been nominated for seven awards and she had a huge night taking home a whopping six statuettes, making history with the most wins in one year ever, while Maya Jama's black dress had us swooning and Roman Kemp's 'insulting' joke didn't go down too well with viewers. But he did get Kylie Minogue to drink beer from a shoe. 

When it comes to the nominees, though, who went home with a coveted multicoloured award at the BRIT Awards 2024? 

Here's the full list of winners at the BRIT Awards tonight. 

BRIT Awards 2024 Winners

Album of the year

WINNER: Raye, My 21st Century Blues

Nominees:

Blur,  The Ballad of Darren
J Hus, Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz, No Thank You
Young Fathers, Heavy Heavy

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Raye

Nominees:

Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean

Group of the Year

WINNER: Jungle

Nominees:

Blur
Chase and Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Young Fathers

Best New Artist

WINNER: Raye

Nominees:

Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Yussef Dayes

Song of the year

WINNER: Raye, Escapism

Nominees:

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe, Prada
Central Cee, Let Go
Central Cee and Dave, Sprinter
Dua Lipa, Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran, Eyes Closed
J Hus, Who Told You
Kenya Grace, Strangers
Lewis Capaldi, Wish You the Best
PinkPantheress, Boy’s a Liar
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry, Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy and Debbie, Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson, React
Venbee and Goddard, Messy in Heaven

International Artist of the Year

WINNER: SZA

Nominees:

Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

International Group

WINNER: Boygenius

Nominees:

Blink-182
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore

International Song of the Year

WINNER: Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Nominees:

Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For
David Kushner, Daylight
Doja Cat, Paint the Town Red
Jazzy, Giving Me
Libianca, People
Meghan Trainor, Made You Look
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree, Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo, Vampire
Peggy Gou, (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema, Calm Down
SZA, Kill Bill
Tate McRae, Greedy
Tyla, Water

Alternative/Rock Act

WINNER - Bring Me the Horizon

Nominees:

Blur
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/Grime/Rap act

WINNER - Casisdead

Nominees:

Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz

Dance Act

WINNER: Calvin Harris

Nominees:

Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Fred Again
Romy

Pop Act

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Nominees:

Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Olivia Dean
Raye

R&B Act

WINNER: Raye

Nominees:

Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Sault

Topics
Brit Awards
Jadie Troy-Pryde
Jadie Troy-Pryde
News Editor

Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸