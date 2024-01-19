Diane from The Traitors has called her new icon status 'the funniest thing ever'
"I'm very flattered."
In a turn of events that shocked the nation, everyone’s favourite Faithful, Diane Carson, was brutally murdered in The Traitors this week. In just seven episodes of the BBC show the retired teacher has become a national treasure - and the outpouring of support since her 'death' is a testament to that.
After Wednesday (17th January 2024) night's The Traitors season two episode, social media was awash with commentary after Diane was handed the poisoned chalice (a befitting glass of fizzy rosé wine), with fans praising her as a 'Queen' and nicknaming her 'Mother' thanks to her nurturing, yet no-nonsense, nature.
Diane has been a huge hit with viewers, and on social media she was crowned as a 'gay icon' by thousands of fans, with Louis Staples at The Independent writing in a tribute: "As soon as I got my first glimpse of her practical auburn bob, I knew Diane Carson was going to be a star," explaining that she will "live on in the hearts of gay people everywhere".
This is echoed across the internet, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) writing: "Diane, you have been selected as the queen that gay Twitter shall stan for the next month." Others commented that her show 'death' - which included a full funeral procession, unknowingly led by Diane herself - was 'camp and amazing'.
When asked how she felt about her new-found fan base, Diane laughed it off, telling The Guardian in an interview: "I'm very flattered. All the reasons that keep coming up as to why I might be a gay icon seem to be the qualities that really annoy my family, which is the funniest thing ever. One of them would be that I’m very direct and give my opinion when it’s not wanted, but really that is just me being me. I didn’t go in with any strategy. Surviving was my only strategy."
Not only was Faithful Diane murdered, but she was also buried alive by her fellow contestants - an experience that Diane says was extremely "dramatic". She told The Guardian: "Oh God, it felt dramatic! When you come to all the coffins and there’s this mist in the air, and I could feel people beside me taking deep breaths… and of course with everyone in black."
Before adding: "Actually, the outfit I brought was navy so they had to go out and sort something else for me last minute. That outfit would not have been my choice, I have to say!"
Diane's son Ross is still in the show and now she's been exiled, Diana has high hopes for him winning the cash prize. She told the Lancashire Telegraph: "I am going to be backing my son because blood is thicker than water. I did think about what would happen if I was put in the moral dilemma of being a Faithful right at the end if he was a Traitor, would I say anything?
"I decided sadly I wouldn’t, and I am a girl who likes good winning over evil. I read fantasy adventure and I only enjoy the book - or in fact, a good film - if there’s a happy ending or if good wins over evil."
The Traitors UK season 2 continues on Wednesday 24th January at 9pm.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
