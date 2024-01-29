How Mollie reacted to Harry's betrayal when The Traitors cameras stopped rolling

The Traitors UK might be over, but season two still has the internet talking. To say the nation has been hooked is an understatement; according to official viewing figures, the series peaked at a staggering 5.5 million viewers and became the most watched programme of last week. Although Diane's brutal (and iconic) murder was never avenged by Ross, viewers watched as Ash was unceremoniously voted out by her fellow Traitors (twice), Miles was ousted and went down swinging, Paul was finally banished, and Andrew left a parting gift for the remaining three players.

While Harry played an incredible game as a Traitor, he got his hands on the £95,000 prize pot at the expense of his castle best friend, Mollie. During the finale, viewers were on the edge of their seats as Jaz, Mollie and Harry voted to banish a player one last time. It seemed that Mollie might just realise her BFF was a Traitor as she started to write his name on her board, but she switched her vote at the last minute and the UK collectively screamed at their TV screens. As Harry shared that he was a Traitor, she left the room in tears.

So how did Mollie react to Harry once the cameras stopped rolling? During an interview on The Traitors: Uncloaked podcast, she said: "I think deep down I always knew. But I just couldn't do it... I can't hate him forever, can I?"

But she shared exactly what she said to Harry during a chat on BBC Breakfast, when host Rachel Burden asked: "Mollie, the thing I really want to know is when was the first time that you saw Harry again after that revelation, and what was that first conversation like?"

Mollie responded: "I just called him a name and then we had a big hug. I think in that moment, you’ve got to just laugh about it, to be honest. I just said to him, 'fair play'. It’s such a wild game, and I had the best experience ever, and I’m not going to let what happened at the end take away from that."

Well, that's that!