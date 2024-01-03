The Traitors season 2 contestants are more 'brutal' this time - and there are big twists ahead

The Traitors had the nation hooked when it first appeared on UK screens in late 2022, and after a year of waiting season two is finally here. Claudia Winkleman and her shiny, shiny fringe will be back in the Scottish Highlands as 22 strangers battle it out for a hefty cash prize - all while backstabbing, manipulating and causing chaos to secure the £120,000 for themselves.

The reality TV competition became an instant hit when it was released in the UK, with scheming, strategy and game playing taken to a whole new level. And tonight, a new bunch of Traitors and Faithfuls will be heading to the castle to see if they can plot their way to a six figure sum.

At the launch of the new series, Claudia said: "The players are more ruthless, they are less innocent, and they have no qualms about accusing people. In the first season, Maddy [Smedley, a faithful] would say 'I think it's him'... and everyone went 'shhh, you're wrong'. And I was just like, 'listen to her!'

"But here [in series two], you see the first round table, it explodes. They want to play the game and they are, impatient is not the right word, but they're more brutal."

Yikes.

From The Traitors contestants, to the start date and how to watch The Traitors season 2, read on...

The Traitors UK season 2 contestants

This year, there are 22 competitors ready to manipulate and outsmart one another in the Scottish highlands. From a chess coach to a clairvoyant, there are a range of interesting characters packing their bags in the hopes of bagging the big bucks.

Here's what we know about the contestants in The Traitors season 2 so far...

Andrew - a 45 year old insurance broker from Talbot Green in Wales who wants to inspire people to live life to the full after being involved in a catastrophic road accident over 20 years ago

- a 45 year old insurance broker from Talbot Green in Wales who wants to inspire people to live life to the full after being involved in a catastrophic road accident over 20 years ago Anthony - a 45 year old chess coach from Birmingham, he is hoping to use his board game skills 'to checkmate and win the game'

- a 45 year old chess coach from Birmingham, he is hoping to use his board game skills 'to checkmate and win the game' Ash - the 45 year old events co-ordinator from London wants to become a traitor and admits that she is willing to 'wipe the floor with' her fellow contestants

- the 45 year old events co-ordinator from London wants to become a traitor and admits that she is willing to 'wipe the floor with' her fellow contestants Aubrey - the 67 year old retired shop owner hopes his moustache 'makes [him] look a bit more serious' and wants to donate the money to an animal welfare charity in Greece

- the 67 year old retired shop owner hopes his moustache 'makes [him] look a bit more serious' and wants to donate the money to an animal welfare charity in Greece Brian - a 33 year old photographer from Glasgow, he predicts he might 'crumble under the pressure' but may be more of a strategic observer and 'take notes when I'm alone at night like a mad man'

- a 33 year old photographer from Glasgow, he predicts he might 'crumble under the pressure' but may be more of a strategic observer and 'take notes when I'm alone at night like a mad man' Charlie - the 34 year old mental health area manager from Bristol says she's full of energy but that she may be one to watch as 'people misjudge me a lot of the time'

- the 34 year old mental health area manager from Bristol says she's full of energy but that she may be one to watch as 'people misjudge me a lot of the time' Charlotte - a 32 year old recruitment manager from Warwickshire who used to compete in poker tournaments - so could be one to watch

- a 32 year old recruitment manager from Warwickshire who used to compete in poker tournaments - so could be one to watch Diana - the 63 year old retired teacher from Lancashire says her biggest strength is remaining calm under pressure

- the 63 year old retired teacher from Lancashire says her biggest strength is remaining calm under pressure Evie - a 29 year old veterinary nurse from Inverness, she's heading to the Highlands ahead of turning 30 as she is 'having a bit of an existential crisis'

- a 29 year old veterinary nurse from Inverness, she's heading to the Highlands ahead of turning 30 as she is 'having a bit of an existential crisis' Harry - the 22 year old British Army engineer from Slough says he's a 'Jekyll and Hyde' character but is a big team player

- the 22 year old British Army engineer from Slough says he's a 'Jekyll and Hyde' character but is a big team player Jasmine - a 26 year old sales executive who describes herself as 'naturally very empathetic' and wants to use the money to help out her parents

- a 26 year old sales executive who describes herself as 'naturally very empathetic' and wants to use the money to help out her parents Jaz - a 30 year old account manager from Manchester, he will be using former contestant Wilf's game playing strategy if he is picked as a Traitor

- a 30 year old account manager from Manchester, he will be using former contestant Wilf's game playing strategy if he is picked as a Traitor Jonny - the 31 year old is an ex-military from Bedfordshire, and describes himself as a 'problem solver' who enjoys 'psychological things'

- the 31 year old is an ex-military from Bedfordshire, and describes himself as a 'problem solver' who enjoys 'psychological things' Kyra - a 21 year old apprentice economist from Kent, she is close with her family and wants to help her sister to pay for her honeymoon

- a 21 year old apprentice economist from Kent, she is close with her family and wants to help her sister to pay for her honeymoon Meg - the 22 year old illustrator from Herefordshire doesn't want to be a Traitor but does want the money to fund travels around Scotland

- the 22 year old illustrator from Herefordshire doesn't want to be a Traitor but does want the money to fund travels around Scotland Miles - a 36 year old veterinary nurse from Birmingham is challenging himself to do something a little different by appearing on the show after living what he says has been a 'cookie cutter' life

- a 36 year old veterinary nurse from Birmingham is challenging himself to do something a little different by appearing on the show after living what he says has been a 'cookie cutter' life Mollie - a 21 year old disability model from Bristol who also works as a healthcare assistant, she believes she will be 'good at building relationships but also separating myself'

- a 21 year old disability model from Bristol who also works as a healthcare assistant, she believes she will be 'good at building relationships but also separating myself' Paul - the 36 year old business manager from Manchester is looking forward to meeting Claudia Winkleman and using humour to diffuse tense situations in the castle

- the 36 year old business manager from Manchester is looking forward to meeting Claudia Winkleman and using humour to diffuse tense situations in the castle Ross - a 28 year old video director who is hoping to just 'be himself' rather than have to do the scheming of a Traitor

- a 28 year old video director who is hoping to just 'be himself' rather than have to do the scheming of a Traitor Sonja - a 66-year-old volunteer business mentor from Lancashire, she says that she is very adept at reading body language and is 'going to find a way to get the best information out of people without upsetting them'

- a 66-year-old volunteer business mentor from Lancashire, she says that she is very adept at reading body language and is 'going to find a way to get the best information out of people without upsetting them' Tracey - the 58 year old sonographer and clairvoyant from Inverness believes her eccentricity will be an asset on the show

- the 58 year old sonographer and clairvoyant from Inverness believes her eccentricity will be an asset on the show Zack - a 27 year old parliamentary affairs adviser from London says he's planning to be 'cutthroat' and 'even more brutal than Wilfred'

When does The Traitors UK season 2 start?

The second season of The Traitors UK launches tonight, Wednesday 3rd January 2024. Episodes will be released on BBC One and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday to Friday at 9pm until 26th January.

Here is the full release schedule:

Wednesday 3rd January - Episode 1

Thursday 4th January - Episode 2

Friday 5th January - Episode 3

Wednesday 10th January - Episode 4

Thursday 11th January - Episode 5

Friday 12th January - Episode 6

Wednesday 17th January - Episode 7

Thursday 18th January - Episode 8

Friday 19th January - Episode 9

Wednesday 24th January - Episode 10

Thursday 25th January - Episode 11

Friday 26th January - Episode 12

Where can I watch The Traitors UK?

The Traitors UK season 2 will air on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm, every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from Wednesday 3rd January until Friday 26th January.