Britney Spears teases that a second memoir will be released next year
"Get ready."
Since Britney Spears' memoir hit shelves last week, the pop star has been making headlines thanks to her candid writing and the number of surprising revelations she has made in its pages. The Woman In Me has already sold over 400,000 copies just a week after its publication, and streams of Britney's music has also reportedly increased as a result of the tell-all.
It's the first time that Britney has been able to tell her story in her own words, and while ahead of its release sources said 'it's not [her] intention to skewer anyone', Justin Timberlake has been scrutinised for his behaviour during their three year relationship in the late 90s and early noughties.
As well as discussing her regret over terminating a pregnancy while she was dating Justin, the Cry Me A River singer has faced backlash for ending their relationship over text message and he has been accused of manipulating the break-up to use it as material for his first solo album.
Britney separated from her husband, Sam Asghari, this summer, and while she was reportedly given the opportunity to amend parts of the memoir that reference their relationship she chose to speak of him in only a positive light - calling him a 'gift from God' - and he later told TMZ: "To be honest, that made me smile. I’m freaking proud of her. I hope she takes over the world."
But for those fans who were hoping for another instalment, Britney teased that she could be releasing a second memoir as early as next year.
According to Variety, in a since-deleted post the singer shared a video on Instagram telling her followers to 'get ready' for part two. Alongside a video of a man playing a drum, she wrote: "Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on !! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready!"
The post has since been removed, and a source told Variety that there were no plans for a second memoir just yet. The Woman in Me was picked up by Simon & Schuster in a deal worth $15 million, making her the second highest paid public figure to pen a memoir, behind the Obamas.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
