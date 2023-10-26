Justin Timberlake is 'not okay' with Britney Spears' memoir revelations

Earlier this week, Britney Spear's memoir The Woman in Me was finally released and fans have flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the book. Telling her story in her own words for the first time, Britney has written about everything from her thirteen year conservatorship to her relationship with Justin Timberlake in the early noughties.

The Cry Me A River singer has faced fresh scrutiny in the wake of the memoir's release, as Britney detailed how he broke up with her via text message after three years together, alleged that he was unfaithful and wrote about her painful experience of abortion as he wasn't ready to be a father.

While previous reports claimed that Justin 'wouldn't be happy' with the contents of the memoir ahead of its release, since it has become publicly available a source has claimed that he is 'not okay with it'. According to the insider, the singer has not contacted Britney about her memoir or any of the claims.

They told Daily Mail: "Justin has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her," adding that while she is 'just telling it from her point of view' Justin is not 'okay with it'.

They continued: "Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book. Doing this book has given Britney life, and she really doesn’t care who is offended by anything in it because it is what happened. She was there and lived through it. No one can say anything. She has got this all out of her and is moving on now."

Britney's memoir was released on October 24th, shortly after Justin and his wife Jessica Biel celebrated their eleven year wedding anniversary - something which the report claims was 'stressful' timing.

Another insider added: "Britney’s book coming out with all the revelations coming from it has not been the best for his anniversary celebrations. Having it in the zeitgeist hasn’t been a topic of constant conversation, but Justin and Jessica have definitely talked about it.

"And to have to think of all of that during a time when they should celebrate their love for each other hasn’t been the most satisfying of days lately; it has been a bit stressful."

The Woman In Me is available to order now.