Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has 'filed for divorce' after a year of marriage
It comes shortly after news that the couple were separating.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have split after one year of marriage.
The pair tied the knot at Britney's home in Thousand Oaks, California, in June 2022 with guests including Paris Hilton, Madonna and Selena Gomez.
However, according to TMZ, Sam has reportedly called time on their relationship after confronting Britney about rumours of infidelity. The publication reports that they cannot confirm if the alleged cheating accusation 'has any basis in fact' but that it had caused the pair to have a 'huge fight' with Sam moving out of their shared home in recent weeks.
On Wednesday, a source told the publication that the separation is 'likely' to lead to a permanent break-up, saying: "It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."
Since the news broke earlier this week, The Guardian reports that Sam has filed for divorce, fourteen months after their LA wedding. According to the paper, a source close to the model and actor confirmed the move hours after the initial report.
An NBC News source has claimed: "They're separated and it's best for Britney."
The pair started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set for Britney's music video, Slumber Party. They announced their engagement in September 2021, just two months before her conservatorship officially ended, with Britney citing their wish to marry as one of the reasons for wanting to end the court order.
While Britney has not yet commented, she has since taken to Instagram to share an update with her followers.
A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)
A photo posted by on
Alongside a photograph of herself riding a horse on the beach, she wrote: "Buying a horse soon!!! So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can’t make up my mind!!!
"Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!"
At the time of writing, Britney has not publicly addressed reports of a divorce.
