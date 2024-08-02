Britney Spears' memoir is officially being made into a film

When Britney Spears released her memoir late last year, it was an instant hit, shifting a staggering 1.1 million copies in its first week alone. The Woman In Me also became a #1 New York Times best-seller, and Britney's candid autobiography - detailing everything from her conservatorship to her relationship with Justin Timberlake - dominated news for weeks.

It was the first time that the popstar was able tell her story in her own words, and shortly after the book's release it was reported that a number of studios and production companies were interested in buying the rights with the potential to turn it into a film or TV series. In fact, a host of A-listers - including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon - were said to be bidding in the 'mid-eight figures' for it.

Now, Britney herself has appeared to confirm the news of her biopic alongside The Hollywood Reporter, and The Woman In Me looks like it will be getting the silver screen treatment with some of the biggest backing in Hollywood. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Britney wrote: "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned."

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed further details, with the publication reporting that Universal was the most successful studio bidder for the rights to the book. According to the article, Jon. M. Chu - the man behind the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo - will be directing, while Marc Platt will produce.

Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥August 1, 2024

Fans are already rushing to guess who will could play Britney, and how the feature film will be formatted for the big screen. One person wrote on X: "So excited to see what you’re cooking up!"

Another added: "It's the biopic!!!! So so so incredibly happy for you!"

Universal has been behind some of the biggest celeb biopics of recent years, including Eminem's 8 Mile and Straight Outta Compton, the story of rap group N.W.A.