Britney Spears' memoir is officially being made into a film
When Britney Spears released her memoir late last year, it was an instant hit, shifting a staggering 1.1 million copies in its first week alone. The Woman In Me also became a #1 New York Times best-seller, and Britney's candid autobiography - detailing everything from her conservatorship to her relationship with Justin Timberlake - dominated news for weeks.
It was the first time that the popstar was able tell her story in her own words, and shortly after the book's release it was reported that a number of studios and production companies were interested in buying the rights with the potential to turn it into a film or TV series. In fact, a host of A-listers - including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon - were said to be bidding in the 'mid-eight figures' for it.
Now, Britney herself has appeared to confirm the news of her biopic alongside The Hollywood Reporter, and The Woman In Me looks like it will be getting the silver screen treatment with some of the biggest backing in Hollywood. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Britney wrote: "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned."
The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed further details, with the publication reporting that Universal was the most successful studio bidder for the rights to the book. According to the article, Jon. M. Chu - the man behind the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo - will be directing, while Marc Platt will produce.
Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥August 1, 2024
Fans are already rushing to guess who will could play Britney, and how the feature film will be formatted for the big screen. One person wrote on X: "So excited to see what you’re cooking up!"
Another added: "It's the biopic!!!! So so so incredibly happy for you!"
Universal has been behind some of the biggest celeb biopics of recent years, including Eminem's 8 Mile and Straight Outta Compton, the story of rap group N.W.A.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Here's what we know so far about Squid Game season two
Spoilers ahead
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Nobody can strip Kamala Harris of her Black heritage, whether you like it or not
The first Black and South Asian Vice President of the United States has been accused of ‘turning on’ her Blackness by Donald Trump - what does that even mean?
By Isabella Silvers
-
Prince Harry feels guilt over Meghan Markle giving up her “carefree life” for him
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Britney Spears shares a cryptic post following Justin Timberlake's arrest
Her 2011 song Criminal is also trending again
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Britney Spears apologised to Justin Timberlake on Instagram this weekend
There was some guilt involved
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears confirms that she will 'never return to the music industry'
She shut down speculation that she's working on a new album
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Margot Robbie is one of many A-listers bidding for the movie rights to Britney’s memoir
Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon are also in the running
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Timbaland apologises for saying Justin Timberlake should put a 'muzzle' on Britney Spears
He has faced a huge amount of backlash for his recent comments
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jamie Lynn Spears is rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb - and Britney's fans aren't happy
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Britney Spears' memoir is set to be turned into a Hollywood movie or TV series
The Woman In Me has been a huge success since its release last week
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Justin Timberlake jetted off to Mexico amid fallout from Britney Spears' memoir
Sounds nice!
By Iris Goldsztajn