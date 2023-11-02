Britney Spears' memoir is set to be turned into a Hollywood movie or TV series

Britney Spears' memoir hit shelves last week, but it has already proved to be hugely successful with reports that it sold 1.1 million copies in its first week - making it the second-fastest debut of 2023 after Prince Harry' memoir, Spare.

The highly anticipated book, titled The Woman In Me, details Britney's life in her own words, and for the first time she discusses everything from her thirteen year conservatorship to her relationship with Justin Timberlake in the early noughties. The Cry Me A River singer has subsequently faced backlash for his treatment of Britney after she revealed that she reluctantly terminated a pregnancy and that he broke up with her via text message, and he has reportedly flown to Mexico with his family in the wake of the revelations.

According to Deadline, the memoir has been such a success that it is already set to become a Hollywood movie or TV series. The site reports that buyers have already starting bidding for rights to the material just a week since it was released to the public. While it hasn't been confirmed whether this could be turned into a series, feature film or documentary, it seems there's already a huge amount of interest in creating something for the big - or small - screen.

Over the years, there have been a number of documentaries about Britney and her life behind closed doors during the conservatorship years. While she never signed off on any of the shows about her, fans who sparked the 'Free Britney' movement were largely behind bringing the situation to the wider public with The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears landing in 2021 and detailing many of her private struggles.

Britney has spoken about this in her memoir, and recalled being told about the movement while she was in a hospital facility under strict instruction from her father. She writes: "They kept me locked up against my will for months. I couldn't go outside. I couldn't drive a car. I had to give blood weekly. I couldn't take a bath in private. I couldn't shut the door to my room."

When a nurse showed her a video of her fans advocating for her, she said: "That was the most amazing thing I'd ever seen in my life. I don't think people knew how much the #FreeBritney movement meant to me, especially in the beginning."

The Woman In Me is available to buy now.