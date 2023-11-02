Britney Spears' memoir is set to be turned into a Hollywood movie or TV series
The Woman In Me has been a huge success since its release last week
Britney Spears' memoir hit shelves last week, but it has already proved to be hugely successful with reports that it sold 1.1 million copies in its first week - making it the second-fastest debut of 2023 after Prince Harry' memoir, Spare.
The highly anticipated book, titled The Woman In Me, details Britney's life in her own words, and for the first time she discusses everything from her thirteen year conservatorship to her relationship with Justin Timberlake in the early noughties. The Cry Me A River singer has subsequently faced backlash for his treatment of Britney after she revealed that she reluctantly terminated a pregnancy and that he broke up with her via text message, and he has reportedly flown to Mexico with his family in the wake of the revelations.
According to Deadline, the memoir has been such a success that it is already set to become a Hollywood movie or TV series. The site reports that buyers have already starting bidding for rights to the material just a week since it was released to the public. While it hasn't been confirmed whether this could be turned into a series, feature film or documentary, it seems there's already a huge amount of interest in creating something for the big - or small - screen.
Over the years, there have been a number of documentaries about Britney and her life behind closed doors during the conservatorship years. While she never signed off on any of the shows about her, fans who sparked the 'Free Britney' movement were largely behind bringing the situation to the wider public with The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears landing in 2021 and detailing many of her private struggles.
Britney has spoken about this in her memoir, and recalled being told about the movement while she was in a hospital facility under strict instruction from her father. She writes: "They kept me locked up against my will for months. I couldn't go outside. I couldn't drive a car. I had to give blood weekly. I couldn't take a bath in private. I couldn't shut the door to my room."
When a nurse showed her a video of her fans advocating for her, she said: "That was the most amazing thing I'd ever seen in my life. I don't think people knew how much the #FreeBritney movement meant to me, especially in the beginning."
The Woman In Me is available to buy now.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
13 best sex toys for couples, as tested by a team of sex experts
Tried and tested.
By Ally Head
-
This £85 bag has been re-stocked 3 times and has a waitlist of 500 people
The epitome of quiet luxury
By Penny Goldstone
-
The 75 Hard challenge continues to be one of this year's biggest TikTok trends - so, can it actually change your life?
Before you consider giving it a go - read this.
By Ally Head
-
Justin Timberlake jetted off to Mexico amid fallout from Britney Spears' memoir
Sounds nice!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears teases that a second memoir will be released next year
"Get ready."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Justin Timberlake is 'not okay' with Britney Spears' memoir revelations
"It has been a bit stressful."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The biggest revelations from Britney Spears' memoir
Her book, The Woman In Me, has now been released
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Britney Spears' memoir details regret over abortion while dating Justin Timberlake
"If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it."
By Lauren Hughes
-
Justin Timberlake will 'not be happy' with Britney Spears' memoir
The explosive tell-all will be released later this month
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Britney Spears addresses divorce for the first time and says she 'couldn't take the pain'
"I will be as strong as I can and do my best."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has 'filed for divorce' after a year of marriage
It comes shortly after news that the couple were separating.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde