Ariana Grande's bizarre dress detail in the Wicked trailer has confused the internet

It may feel like the Wicked movie has been in production forever, but finally, finally, we're being offered a glimpse of what to expect from the film adaptation - and the first sneak peak trailer for the movie, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is a colourful big budget retelling of the award-winning musical.

The film will be split into two parts - with the first instalment set for release in November 2024, and the second part landing a year later in November 2025 - and with Ariana as Glinda, Cynthia as the iconic Elphaba, and the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey joining the cast, it's set to be a huge hit when it finally makes its way to cinemas. Wicked fans have already decided that it will be Oscar-nomination worthy, and if the teaser notes of Defying Gravity got you feverishly excited, then same.

However, it isn't just the epic rainbow-coloured trailer, A-list cast and haunting rendition that has the internet talking. It's the costumes. And in particular, Ariana's fluffy pink Glinda gown.

According to a number of viewers, the dress - an enormous layered and ruffled bubblegum pink number - likes like ham. An unusually large weighting of trailer-watchers agreed that Ari's pink dress was comparable to an array of lunch meats, including prosciutto and sliced bologna, and now people can't unsee it.

User @airbagged shared the poster on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote: "Why does her dress look like prosciutto?"

The post racked up over 113k likes, with other users chiming in. One added: "Oh boy subway do I have a deal for you."

Another wrote, "That dress look like sliced bologna lol" while someone else claimed: "Nah it looks like those ginger slices you get with sushi."

Another person wrote: "Charcuterie core."

Part one of the Wicked movie, directed by Jon M. Chu, is set for release on 27th November 2024 to coincide with Thanksgiving in the US.

Will you be watching?