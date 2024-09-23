Blake Lively reportedly felt “out of control” amid the It Ends With Us drama

It Ends With Us is one of the most talked-about films of 2024. And while the Colleen Hoover adaptation has undeniably been a box office hit, it is the behind the scenes drama that has really made headlines.

From widespread criticism of the lack of conversation around domestic abuse - a central theme to the plot, to a rumoured cast rift between the two creative leads, the film's release has been controversial, with producer and star Blake Lively particularly coming under fire.

Lively has been criticised for her "tone deaf" media approach - launching a haircare brand during the film's publicity, and not giving enough attention to the topic of domestic violence. And following the online resurfacing of past controversial interviews by the actress, Lively has received a major backlash.

According to sources, this reaction was completely unexpected, with insiders telling People that Lively was "surprised at the backlash and drama", and left feeling "out of control".

“She initially felt very vulnerable and upset," the source reported. "During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavourable light. She’s just not used to this kind of drama."

Lively has kept a low profile since the film's release, with husband Ryan Reynolds supposedly working behind closed doors to help her navigate the past few weeks of controversy.

And while the actress has not commented further on the film's reception, she has been publicly supported by a host of high profile names. Her sister Robyn Lively and brother-in-law Bart Johnson have both released statements in defence of the star. Not to mention, her colleagues, with Lively's It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar releasing a statement to Instagram.

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance and for women choosing a better life for themselves,” read part of Sklenar's viral statement. “Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point.”

He later continued: “What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.

"All I ask is that before you spread hate on the internet, ask yourself who it's helping. Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact. Or if you simply want to be a part of something."

We will continue to update this story.