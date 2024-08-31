Blake Lively's brother-in-law claims the truth of the 'It Ends With Us' drama "has not come out yet"

It Ends With Us has found success in the box office, but the film adaptation of the bestselling Colleen Hoover novel has proven controversial, with its star and producer Blake Lively coming under fire.

Lively, 37, has been widely criticised by fans for minimising the important messaging of the project during the film's publicity, particularly in relation to its central theme of domestic violence.

And with the backlash coming amid a rumoured fallout with her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni over the creative direction of the film, not to mention the resurfacing of past controversial interviews, Blake Lively is coming under fire.

As Lively remains silent amid the online backlash, she is being supported (both privately and publicly) by her close friends and family, with several loved ones speaking out to defend her this week on her 37th birthday.

These included Lively's elder sister Robyn, who described the Gossip Girl actress as "one of the best humans", and her husband, fellow actor Bart Johnson, who took to Instagram to sing his sister-in-law's praises.

"For 30 years I’ve had the privilege of being friends with this kind, loving, committed, hard working and inspiring strong women!!" read part of Johnson's post, captioning a series of photographs of the pair. "Someone that wants to make the world a better place and has been such an exceptional role model in a million kinda ways to care for others, spread kindness and my personal favorite, putting her family first and being an AMAZING wife and mother.

"When I grow up I wanna be just like her. I’ve got a long ways to go. LOVE YOU BLAKE!!!"

Johnson later went on to seemingly comment on the It Ends With Us drama, responding to a message about Lively in his Instagram comments section with the statement, "the truth has not come out yet".

"Shame she's so set on promoting happiness in a domestic violence setting without any regard for any victims," read the comment by one of Johnson's followers.

"I'm really sorry you feel that way," the 53-year-old actor replied. "I'm sure you have a huge heart and want the best. I can promise you the truth has not come out yet. Blake worked harder on this film than anything I've seen her do my entire life... Because it meant so much to her."

He continued: "The message is in the book. And in the movie. Not in the short clips/ interviews. She is the reason the message/ this movie/ is getting out. Were mistakes made? Yes. I make mistakes in life. But they aren't under a microscope."

Blake Lively has not commented on the backlash.

It Ends With Us is available to watch in cinemas now.