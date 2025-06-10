Blake Lively Discusses the ‘Pain’ of Justin Baldoni Lawsuit in a New Statement

Blake Lively reportedly couldn't be happier that Justin Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against her has been dismissed by a judge. In fact, she even "cried with relief" over the news, according to a source in a new report. Justin's lawsuit - which was filed in response to Blake's own suit against him - also targeted her husband Ryan Reynolds, publicist Leslie Sloane, and The New York Times.

In a new report from People, multiple insiders spoke about Blake's reaction to the most recent motion. An insider claimed: "She’s obviously relieved. They both are. She feels vindicated." As far as Blake's legal team is concerned, a third source added: "Everyone is happy."

Blake also took to Instagram to discuss the 'pain of a retaliatory lawsuit' in a story shared with her followers. In the statement, she wrote: "Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organisations united in defending women’s rights to speak up for their safety. Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back."

She continued: "I’m more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story. There are protections out there. Check out some of the incredible organisations below for resources and information."

(Image credit: Blake Lively / Instagram)

Blake added: "With love and gratitude for the many who stood with me, many of you I know. Many of you I don’t. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you."

On Monday 9th June the news broke that Justin's countersuit had been dismissed by the judge who was looking after the case. The decision came after Blake's legal team had previously filed a motion to dismiss said case, and as you might expect, the Gossip Girl star's lawyers were delighted by the judge's latest ruling.

"Today's opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times," lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb said in a statement seen by the publication. "As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it. We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, [Steve] Sarowitz, [Melissa] Nathan and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Justin countersued Blake and co. after the actress sued him in late December, alleging that he had sexually harassed her on the set of their film It Ends With Us, and claiming that he had orchestrated a smear campaign against her during the press tour for the film. Justin has denied all allegations against him. He went on to file his own lawsuit shortly after, accusing his costar and her allies of extortion and defamation.

The ensuing legal battle has been complex, and is showing no signs of ebbing. In recent weeks, Taylor Swift was also brought into proceedings when she was subpoenaed by Justin's team, something which was later successfully withdrawn by her team.