Blake Lively defended by It Ends With Us co-star after 'vilifying' backlash

Blake Lively has been at the centre of mounting social media scrutiny since the start of the It Ends With Us press tour. The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel hit UK cinemas on 9th August, and while the movie has been a resounding success - it has reportedly grossed $187 million worldwide since its release - it has been mired by rumours of feuds, fallouts and reported tensions between members of the cast.

The film stars Blake as protagonist Lily, with Justin Baldoni both directing and starring opposite her as abusive boyfriend, Ryle. The story follows their relationship and depicts Lily's experience of partner violence - something which Blake has been criticised for not discussing in depth during press interviews. Justin has also addressed concerns that the film romanticises domestic abuse, though any scrutiny levelled at him has been largely overshadowed by the growing backlash against the Gossip Girl star.

Now, Blake's co-star Brandom Sklenar, who also stars in the film as Lily's former love interest Atlas Corrigan, has shared a statement defending her, as well as author Colleen Hoover, and slamming those who are 'vilifying' the women involved in the movie. Sharing his message on Instagram, he wrote: "I wanted to take a minute and address all this stuff swirling online. Colleen and all the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves.

"Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point. What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were when making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online."

A post shared by Brandon Sklenar (@brandonsklenar) A photo posted by on

He continued: "Someone very close to me has been struggling with a relationship that has mirrored Lilly’s closely. I feel a responsibility to bring this to life and help spread that message further. Prior to my involvement in this film, she had not heard of the book. It was only then that she read it. She credits Colleens book and subsequently this film with saving her life.

"Trust me when I tell you, there isn’t a single person involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this. A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma – domestic abuser – or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see. This movie is a harsh reality check for the men who need to get their shit together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions."

Brandon also added that the film is meant to 'validate, recognise, instill hope, build courage and help people feel less alone', adding: "Ultimately it’s meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the 'bad guy', let’s move beyond that together. All I ask is that before you spread hate on the internet, ask yourself who it's helping. Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact. Or if you simply want to be a part of something. Let’s be a part of something better together. A part of a new story being written for women and all people everywhere."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans noticed that the cast of It Ends With Us had not been photographed with Justin on the red carpet, and that he was taking interviews separately from the other actors. Jenny Slate, who stars in the film as Lily's best friend, also went viral for dodging questions about working with him, while Justin has since hired the same crisis PR team that represented Johnny Depp during his trial against ex-wife, Amber Heard.