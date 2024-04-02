Barry Keoghan just left a very telling comment on Sabrina Carpenter's photos

The Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter dating rumours are showing no signs of slowing down, and the pair have been playfully keeping the internet guessing with subtle nods to the swirling rumours. The Saltburn star and Feather singer were first spotted together in December, and although fans are still waiting for their official red carpet debut a clip of Barry getting distracted by Sabrina at the post-Oscars Vanity Fair party went viral last month.

While two celebrities have yet to confirm or deny the speculation that they're in a relationship, Barry has fans convinced that they are in fact an item after he posted some supportive (ahem, thirsty) comments on Sabrina's latest Instagram photo.

Sabrina shared collection of images from her new 90s inspired campaign with Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims, and in the photos she's modelling a number of new pieces from their Spring collection.

Underneath the selection of photos, Barry commented with a fire and hot face emoji, followed by the words: "Barbie emoji."

Barry and Sabrina were first spotted enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles just before Christmas, and although fans hoped that they would be photographed together on one of the various red carpets during awards season, they were careful to keep their distance - but photos from inside a GRAMMYs afterparty in February officially tied them together for the first time.

Historically, Barry has remained fairly private about his personal life. Late last year, when journalists started asking questions about the status of his relationship with Alyson Kierans - with whom he shares a 19 month old son, Brando - he declined to comment, simply sharing that she has 'done a great job and she’s an incredible mother'. The pair were together for two and a half years but reportedly separated last summer.

Sabrina has yet to publicly acknowledge the Barry Keoghan dating rumours, but in March a clip of the pair went viral. In the video, viewers can see her sweetly running to - and hugging - Barry after one of her Eras Tour performances in Singapore.

These two.