"I want to say that I see you," Mikey Madison announced in a powerful message to the sex worker community during her BAFTA acceptance speech. "You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally, and I implore others to do the same."

This evening saw the 2025 BAFTAs. And from the star-studded red carpet to the action-packed London ceremony, the 78th annual British Academy Film Awards will go down as one for the ages.

Among the big BAFTA winners of the evening were Zoe Saldana for Emilia Pérez (Best Supporting Actress), Adrien Brody for The Brutalist (Best Lead Actor), and Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain (Best Supporting Actor) - with the trio also taking home the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards in their respective categories.

However, it was Mikey Madison who got the world talking the most, taking home the 'Best Lead Actress' BAFTA in a surprise win.

The 25-year-old actress stars in critically-acclaimed drama Anora, with her role as Ani, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, earning her nominations across the board. And as Madison took to the BAFTA stage following her win, she delivered a powerful message to the sex worker community.

"I want to take a moment to recognise the sex worker community," Madison announced to the audience in her now viral speech. "I want to say that I see you. You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally, and I implore others to do the same."

"Wow I really wasn't expecting this. I probably should have listened to my publicist and wrote a speech or something!" Madison announced as she took to the stage, before thanking filmmaker Sean Baker for his support.

"Thank you so much Sean Baker," she announced. "I just adore you. You are such an incredible person. I know you hate it when I praise you but I just have to, you made my dreams come true."

We will continue to update this story.