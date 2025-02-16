Here's who won big at this evening's 2025 BAFTA Awards

The 2025 BAFTA Awards are officially here, with A-listers from far and wide descending on London's Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the past year in film.

And from the show-stopping BAFTAs red carpet to the star-studded ceremony, the evening proved action-packed from start to finish.

It was the big winners of the evening who really made headlines, with Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin among those to take home the gold.

Here's who won big at this evening's awards...

2025 BAFTA Award winners

BEST FILM

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

WINNER - Conclave

Emilia Pérez

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Bird

Blitz

WINNER - Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

LEADING ACTOR

WINNER - Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

LEADING ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

WINNER - Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Hoard, Luna Carmoon (director, writer)

WINNER - Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)

Monkey Man, Dev Patel (director)

Santosh, Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar De Ganay (producer) [also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge]

Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari (director, writer)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, Anora

WINNER - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

WINNER - Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

BEST FILM (NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

All We Imagine As Light

WINNER - Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

WINNER - Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Flow

Inside Out 2

WINNER - Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

BEST FAMILY FILM

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

WINNER - Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

BEST DIRECTOR

Anora, Sean Baker

WINNER - The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

WINNER - A Real Pain

The Substance

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown

WINNER - Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

BEST CASTING

WINNER - Anora

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER - The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

BEST EDITING

Anora

WINNER - Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

WINNER - Wicked

BEST MAKE UP/ HAIR

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

WINNER - The Substance

Wicked

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER - The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

WINNER - Wicked

BEST SOUND

Blitz

WINNER - Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Better Man

WINNER - Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

BEST BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Adiós

Mog’s Christmas

WINNER - Wander to Wonder

BEST BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

WINNER - Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stomach Bug

RISING STAR AWARD

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

WINNER - David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

We will continue to update this story throughout the BAFTA Awards ceremony.