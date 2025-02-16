Here's who won big at this evening's 2025 BAFTA Awards
The 2025 BAFTA Awards are officially here, with A-listers from far and wide descending on London's Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the past year in film.
And from the show-stopping BAFTAs red carpet to the star-studded ceremony, the evening proved action-packed from start to finish.
It was the big winners of the evening who really made headlines, with Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin among those to take home the gold.
Here's who won big at this evening's awards...
2025 BAFTA Award winners
BEST FILM
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
WINNER - Conclave
Emilia Pérez
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Bird
Blitz
WINNER - Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
LEADING ACTOR
WINNER - Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
LEADING ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
WINNER - Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Hoard, Luna Carmoon (director, writer)
WINNER - Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)
Monkey Man, Dev Patel (director)
Santosh, Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar De Ganay (producer) [also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge]
Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari (director, writer)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov, Anora
WINNER - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
WINNER - Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
BEST FILM (NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE)
All We Imagine As Light
WINNER - Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
WINNER - Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Flow
Inside Out 2
WINNER - Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
BEST FAMILY FILM
Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
WINNER - Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
BEST DIRECTOR
Anora, Sean Baker
WINNER - The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
Conclave, Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
WINNER - A Real Pain
The Substance
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Complete Unknown
WINNER - Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
BEST CASTING
WINNER - Anora
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Kneecap
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER - The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
BEST EDITING
Anora
WINNER - Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
WINNER - Wicked
BEST MAKE UP/ HAIR
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
WINNER - The Substance
Wicked
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
WINNER - The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Wild Robot
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
WINNER - Wicked
BEST SOUND
Blitz
WINNER - Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
Better Man
WINNER - Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
BEST BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Adiós
Mog’s Christmas
WINNER - Wander to Wonder
BEST BRITISH SHORT FILM
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
WINNER - Rock, Paper, Scissors
Stomach Bug
RISING STAR AWARD
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
WINNER - David Jonsson
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan
We will continue to update this story throughout the BAFTA Awards ceremony.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
