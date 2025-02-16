Here's who won big at this evening's 2025 BAFTA Awards

Raffey Cassidy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jenny Proudfoot
By
last updated
in News

The 2025 BAFTA Awards are officially here, with A-listers from far and wide descending on London's Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the past year in film.

And from the show-stopping BAFTAs red carpet to the star-studded ceremony, the evening proved action-packed from start to finish.

It was the big winners of the evening who really made headlines, with Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin among those to take home the gold.

Here's who won big at this evening's awards...

2025 BAFTA Award winners

BEST FILM

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
WINNER - Conclave
Emilia Pérez

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Bird
Blitz
WINNER - Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

LEADING ACTOR

WINNER - Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

LEADING ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
WINNER - Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Hoard, Luna Carmoon (director, writer)
WINNER - Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)
Monkey Man, Dev Patel (director)
Santosh, Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar De Ganay (producer) [also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge]
Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari (director, writer)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, Anora
WINNER - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
WINNER - Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

BEST FILM (NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

All We Imagine As Light
WINNER - Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
WINNER - Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Flow
Inside Out 2
WINNER - Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

BEST FAMILY FILM

Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
WINNER - Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

BEST DIRECTOR

Anora, Sean Baker
WINNER - The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
Conclave, Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
WINNER - A Real Pain
The Substance

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown
WINNER - Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

BEST CASTING

WINNER - Anora
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Kneecap

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER - The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu

BEST EDITING

Anora
WINNER - Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
WINNER - Wicked

BEST MAKE UP/ HAIR

Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
WINNER - The Substance
Wicked

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER - The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Wild Robot

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
WINNER - Wicked

BEST SOUND

Blitz
WINNER - Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Better Man
WINNER - Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

BEST BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Adiós
Mog’s Christmas
WINNER - Wander to Wonder

BEST BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
WINNER - Rock, Paper, Scissors
Stomach Bug

RISING STAR AWARD

Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
WINNER - David Jonsson
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan

We will continue to update this story throughout the BAFTA Awards ceremony.

Jenny Proudfoot
Jenny Proudfoot
Features Editor

Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.

Latest