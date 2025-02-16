Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's joint BAFTA appearance went viral for a surprising reason

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are two of the most talked about people in the world. And with the A-list couple dating since April 2023, it is their relationship that makes the most headlines.

This has been a common theme over award season, with Jenner accompanying Chalamet to the 2025 Golden Globes, with the 29-year-old actor nominated for his leading role in 2024 Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

And with the couple known to be extremely private, their red carpet appearances and public displays of affection have been getting the world talking.

This weekend was no exception, as the A-list couple attended the 2025 BAFTA awards, with Chalamet sporting a double-breasted Bottega Veneta suit, and Jenner wearing a vintage 1995 slip dress by John Galliano.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it was a comment by host David Tennant that saw their attendance at the awards go viral, as the Scottish actor joked that Chalamet and Jenner were actually lookalikes of themselves.

"Here is someone else who deserves a special mention. We're very lucky enough to be joined tonight by the runner-up in the recent Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in New York," Tennant joked in a nod to the 2024 unofficial lookalike contest that Chalamet himself attended. "Welcome to the BAFTAs."

"There is a definite likeness there, good attention to detail," Tennant continued, before joking: "And you're with a Kylie Jenner lookalike."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple seemed relaxed as they laughed along, with the rare joint on-camera appearance being out of character for the notoriously private pair.

"Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame," a source recently explained to The Daily Mail.

"They're both real with each other and things have been easy and fun," another source added to People earlier this year of their relationship. "Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very 'present' way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people, and that's a constant thing in their relationship."

We will continue to update this story.