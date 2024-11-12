Benny Blanco learnt an impressive skill to make Selena Gomez happy - and it's adorable
Since Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco went public with their relationship, the pair have been unafraid to love one another loudly - whether it's cute selfies on social media, discussing engagement rumours in interviews or leaving loved-up comments on each other's photos.
Earlier this week, Benny was announced as a contender in People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive shortlist and in the accompanying shoot he can be seen lounging on a dining table with two pizzas under a silver serving dome. In the interview, he explained that he learned how to make a Taco Bell fakeaway to replicate Selena's favourite order. He said: "[I learned how to] recreate Taco Bell meat. I've practised a lot, and I think it's pretty indistinguishable now if you put them side by side. There's so many things you have to do. Part of the meat is kind of blended. It's disgusting, but it's delicious. I do it all from scratch."
Selena shared the photos on her Instagram stories, and sweetly wrote: "Not only do you love me unconditionally... You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza." She followed it with a sweet quote about love which reads: "I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do."
During the interview, Benny opened up about his relationship with the Only Murders In The Building star, saying: "I'm a real morning person. It's my favourite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early. It's like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up. I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life."
In an interview with Time magazine published in May, Selena said: "He has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It's really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."
Adorable.
