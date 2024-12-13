Taylor Swift’s sweet reaction to Selena Gomez’s engagement is going viral

Selena Gomez is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her multiple Golden Globe nominations to her powerful words following the 'Emilia Pérez' criticism, she has been front and centre this month.

It is her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco that makes the most headlines, with the couple dating since 2023. And despite months of speculation that they had taken the next step in their relationship, Gomez and Blanco have remained tightlipped about their status.

This week, the Only Murders in the Building star spoke out, with the 32-year-old confirming that she and partner Benny Blanco were officially engaged.

"Forever begins now," Gomez posted to Instagram, alongside a series of photographs of her 4-carat marquise-cut diamond engagement ring, with her upload going on to rake in over 17 million likes.

Yes, unsurprisingly the post went viral, with A-listers commenting their congratulations in their hundreds.

"HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!", commented Jennifer Aniston, while Ashley benson posted: “Congrats lovey. So happy for you.”

"Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn't be more happy for you both," commented Lily Collins, while Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco himself posted: “Hey wait... that's my wife.”

Among the A-list commenters was close friend Taylor Swift, who posted: "Yes I will be the flower girl" - a comment that has raked in over 1 million likes.

Swift and Gomez are known to be close, with their long friendship dating back to 2008. And 16 years later, they still appear to be on great terms.

“Here's how I unite Taylor Swift and Selena,” Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building cast mates Steve Martin and Martin Short explained earlier this year. “Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly and so does Selena. In the situations I've seen - politically, trolls, everything - she just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly. And I know that you have to think about these things."

Well, that’s that.

Congratulations are definitely in order for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.