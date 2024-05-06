Anna Wintour arrives at the Met Gala 2024 with her offspring in tow

Happy First Monday in May to all who celebrate.

The Livestream clock might still be ticking on Vogue (less than an hour to go at the time of writing), but the Grand Dame of the Met (and perhaps all of New York high society), Anna Wintour, has arrived with her family in tow.

Wintour was seen wearing—gasp for dramatic effect—florals for spring (groundbreaking). A mix of ethereal and iciness (a subtle nod to her famous moniker or, as I like to think, a tip of the hat to that other famous quote in The Devil Wears Prada) was on display as Wintour left her hotel in a floor-skimming white gown with subtle floral detailing. Her banged bob—a Wintour trademark that is back in trend—has gotten blonder over the years and adds a cool flourish to this pristine ensemble. Naturally, the look came courtesy of LVMH’s Loewe, who is sponsoring the gala alongside TikTok.

Wintour’s daughter Bee Carrozzini wears archive Alexander McQueen from the late designer’s SS16 ready-to-wear collection with tumbling Pre-Raphaelite waves. This Editor predicts Ophelia by John Everett Millais was tacked to many a moodboard in the months leading up to fashion’s most prestigious event.

Charles Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer (Wintour’s son and daughter-in-law) arrived in classic black-tie attire with a subtle nod to this year’s theme - Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Charles Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer (Image credit: Getty Images)

