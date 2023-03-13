We're predicting Vanessa Hudgens' Oscars nails will be a huge nail trend this year
They kind of stole the show last night...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
The Oscars 2023 red carpet last night showcased the very best in fashion. The best red carpet Oscars looks (opens in new tab) of the night were stunning but it was the after party looks (opens in new tab). You only have to see Rihanna's Oscars looks (opens in new tab) to see that sheer is in.
But I have to be honest, while the stars were arriving on the red carpet, it's the Oscars 2023 beauty looks (opens in new tab) that I had my eyes on. And yes, I'll be thinking about Cara Delevingne's look for a very long time. But Vanessa Hudgens was positively glowing as she arrived on the Oscars red carpet in her modern day, Audrey-Hepburn-esque look. Her updo and vintage black and white Chanel dress were absolutely divine.
The best bit though? For me, it was her nails that stole the show. A chic, understated black and white geometric mani. As soon as I saw it, I immediately knew it had to be the work of celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt (opens in new tab).
AKA, Nails by Zola, she is the brainchild behind Hailey Beiber's glazed doughnut nails and we already know how quickly those went viral. It's so iconic, in fact, that we are still glazing our nails well into 2023—it's already one of the biggest nail trends of 2023. (opens in new tab)
Following last night, however, we're predicting Vanessa Hudgens' black and white nail art (opens in new tab) will be the a huge nail trend of the year. We already saw that goth glow will be the make-up look of 2023 from London Fashion Week, and a black and white geometric mani would compliment it perfectly.
Just as much as we couldn't ignore her manicure, we also can't ignore the ring on Hudgens' finger, following her engagement to Cole Tucker last month.
The manicure complimented her vintage black and white Chanel dress perfectly. But Hudgens wasn't the only celeb to rock a dark mani. On the champagne carpet, Janelle Monáe paired her black and orange two piece with a black manicure. Nazanin Boniadi also went for all black nails. Melissa McCarthy also opted for a black manicure to compliment her red dress.
Ganzorigt was a busy bee last night, also executing Hailey Bieber's, plus Kendall and Kylie's nails, too.
As soon as we get details on how to execute this chic mani, you can trust we'll be sharing.
Dionne Brighton is a writer at Marie Claire UK, specialising in all things shopping, beauty and fashion. Born and raised in North London, she studied Literature at the University of East Anglia before taking the leap into journalism. These days, you can find her testing out the latest TikTok beauty trends or finding out what the next full Moon means.
-
The best flower delivery services to treat someone special this Mother's Day
Whoever they are for, a bunch of flowers is bound to put a smile on their face...
By Grace Lindsay
-
I tried the raved-about celeb supplement that promises to improve acne and more - so, did it work?
Stars including Alexandra Burke and Chloe Delevigne are fans.
By Ally Head
-
Meghan Markle bought a sweet gift for baby Lilibet back in her Suits days
"That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Turns out, I use the same texturising spray as Bill Nighy—and he just told the world all about it at the Oscars
In a surprising turn of events, Bill Nighy was desperate to spill the details of his hair product of choice
By Shannon Lawlor
-
These Oscars 2023 red carpet beauty looks are some of the best we've ever seen
The bar has been raised
By Shannon Lawlor