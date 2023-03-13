We're predicting Vanessa Hudgens' Oscars nails will be a huge nail trend this year

The Oscars 2023 red carpet last night showcased the very best in fashion. The best red carpet Oscars looks (opens in new tab) of the night were stunning but it was the after party looks (opens in new tab). You only have to see Rihanna's Oscars looks (opens in new tab) to see that sheer is in.

But I have to be honest, while the stars were arriving on the red carpet, it's the Oscars 2023 beauty looks (opens in new tab) that I had my eyes on. And yes, I'll be thinking about Cara Delevingne's look for a very long time. But Vanessa Hudgens was positively glowing as she arrived on the Oscars red carpet in her modern day, Audrey-Hepburn-esque look. Her updo and vintage black and white Chanel dress were absolutely divine.

The best bit though? For me, it was her nails that stole the show. A chic, understated black and white geometric mani. As soon as I saw it, I immediately knew it had to be the work of celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

AKA, Nails by Zola, she is the brainchild behind Hailey Beiber's glazed doughnut nails and we already know how quickly those went viral. It's so iconic, in fact, that we are still glazing our nails well into 2023—it's already one of the biggest nail trends of 2023. (opens in new tab)

Following last night, however, we're predicting Vanessa Hudgens' black and white nail art (opens in new tab) will be the a huge nail trend of the year. We already saw that goth glow will be the make-up look of 2023 from London Fashion Week, and a black and white geometric mani would compliment it perfectly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as much as we couldn't ignore her manicure, we also can't ignore the ring on Hudgens' finger, following her engagement to Cole Tucker last month.

The manicure complimented her vintage black and white Chanel dress perfectly. But Hudgens wasn't the only celeb to rock a dark mani. On the champagne carpet, Janelle Monáe paired her black and orange two piece with a black manicure. Nazanin Boniadi also went for all black nails. Melissa McCarthy also opted for a black manicure to compliment her red dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ganzorigt was a busy bee last night, also executing Hailey Bieber's, plus Kendall and Kylie's nails, too.

As soon as we get details on how to execute this chic mani, you can trust we'll be sharing.