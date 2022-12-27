It's official—these 8 nail trends are going to be everywhere in 2023

Nail (opens in new tab) trends had a pretty big year in 2022, from Hailey Bieber's glazed-donut nails (opens in new tab) and TikTok's red-nail theory (opens in new tab) to the modern French manicure (opens in new tab). And we bring good news—the nail obsession is going anywhere in 2023. In fact, if these trends are anything to go by, nails are going to have an even bigger year.

With limitless creativity at our fingertips (quite literally) and salons now offering a variety of styles to choose from, we’ve never seen so many innovative designs and fresh techniques. In 2023, we’re fully unleashing all imagination on our nails with optical illusion designs, cat eye techniques and Barbiecore galore.

But, if nail art isn’t your thing, don’t fret! Nail condition is getting the spotlight; focusing on hydration, health and unpolished beauties. Here, the pros discuss all of the trends we’re going to see everywhere next year, plus how to try them yourself.

1. Barbiecore

Of course, the release of Barbie (opens in new tab) in July is going to extend beyond hair trends and onto our talons. “Think lots of pink (all shades from hot, Barbie pink to fluorescent pink) on long, oval-shaped nails,” says Metta Francis (opens in new tab), nail technician and founder of Nails by Mets. “Alongside pink, there will be a nostalgic nod back to the ‘90s and a retro vibe, inspired by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s neon pink and green spandex and double denim — think of it as Barbiecore and dopamine dressing combined,” she adds.

2. Your nails but better

If going over the top with your nails isn’t your thing, then fear not, there’s something for you too. “On the flip slide to Barbiecore, the ultra-hydrated and natural manicured look is going to continue well into 2023,” says Francis. “It's about maintaining healthy nails and nursing your nails back to good health.” And this can be done with a variety of treatments both in the salon and at home. Nail treatments like IBX or CND Rescue RXx have never been so popular.

“Lots of nail and hand serums and oils and plenty of rich creams, which feels super luxurious. It's something I've been doing for many years, but I'm seeing requests for this type of service growing in popularity,” says Francis. With 'cuticle oil benefits' being a hugely searched term on Google on the past three months, we’re predicting this to be the case.

3. Prescriptive manicures

Stay with us, we promise this one is a lot more interesting than going to your local pharmacist. Taking the concept of 'your nails but better' one step further is prescriptive manicures. Essentially, incorporating all of the bespoke nature of the above trend, using strengthening and moisturising treatments suitable for your nail type, but with the addition of a custom-made colour shade “to complement your skin tone,” which Francis explains is going to be even bigger in 2023. “More 'prescriptive' professional nail services will be in demand,” says Francis. “Less 'in and out the door as soon as possible' and more individual care and service, which takes much longer.”

4. Opalescent polish

"Off the back of the crazed glazed donut trend, opalescent polishes will be following us into 2023 until all our shimmery hearts are content," says Zahra Beedassy, creative nail expert and founder of Plaster salon. (opens in new tab)

The difference between these trends is subtle but beautiful. Just like the precious stone, you'll find that an opalescence is a more milky white base with a spectrum of colours shimmering depending on how the light hits it. Opal powder can also be added to a bunch of different base shades to get a unique finished design.

Yep, the clean girl nail trend isn’t going anywhere! This year, it is about taking minimalism and the skinification of nails but incorporating a little bit of nail art, too.

“The world of skincare is taking over and people are taking care of themselves now more than ever. I think that the clean-girl aesthetic is here to stay; with minimal, short, well groomed nails being at the forefront,” says celebrity nail artist, Iram Shelton (opens in new tab). “The perfect nail shade to achieve this look is my favourite shade that you’ll probably have heard me talk about over and over again, OPI Bubble Bath. I find this shade compliments all skin tones and can be paired with nail art if that’s your style,” she adds.

Often with this trend, nail art is in the style of very tiny embellishments, a reverse French manicure or teeny gold flakes. You can tone it up or down depending on how you’re feeling.

6. Optical illusion nails

Although this trend has been bubbling for a while, it’s going to explode in 2023 with more salons offering the intricate design. It essentially combines ombré and French manicure together to form a simple but effective finish that makes you second guess where one colour starts and ends. We especially love when the optical illusion trend has been jazzed up even further, including this matte finish, giving the design an ultra-luxe feeling.

7. Layered textures

"Whether you’re using gold foils, gems, decals or raised patterns created with builder gels, textured nails offer us a bit of subtle drama for 2023," says Beedassy. Think of it as maximalism for the minimalists. This design can be done at home (just hit up your local craft store for some supplies) or at the salon, depending on what nail art they offer.

You can ask your nail tech what gems, foils or chrome powders they have, plus whether they can offer products like blooming gel to add some dimension. The possibilities are truly endless.

8. Embellished cat eye nails

True nail enthusiasts know that TikTok’s velvet nails are actually using the cat eye nail technique—where a magnet is used to manipulate the polish and create multidimensional effects. And it's been around forever. Unlike velvet nails, which is just one effect you can create using this magnetic polish, the possibilities of cat eye nails are endless.

This trend will be stepped up a notch in 2023, using the cat eye effect as the base for added nail art over the top. Expect to see starry nights, galaxy 2.0 designs and even optimal illusion—combining two 2023 designs together to create something truly spectacular.

