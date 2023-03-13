You can still buy Rihanna's hat she wore at the Oscars 2023

The 95th Academy awards, AKA Oscars 2023, are in full swing and some of the best looks ever have made an appearance on the champagne (red) carpet. But Rihanna's Oscars 2023 tops them all. Cara Delevingne, Florence Pugh and Lady Gaga made it into the top ten of the best looks of the night, but it was all eye's on RiRi.

But lets be honest, after Rihanna's Super bowl performance, all we were waiting to see Rihanna and her bump again. And she did not disappoint.

It was the return of the bump for Rihanna, but fans are obsessed with her pre-red carpet look and so are we.

In true RiRi style, the Umbrella star showed up to the Oscars in a baseball tee, trainers and a bucket hat. Rocking a Eagles jersey, puma trainers and a Jean Paul Gautier bucket hat... as she should. We can already envision seeing this look all over TikTok next week.

Before her bucket hat sells out, we searched the internet to find a store where it's still available, and found it on Lyst (link here) (opens in new tab) and Ssense (link here) (opens in new tab).

Rihanna arriving at the #Oscars tonight wearing a $380 @JPGaultier ‘The Laminated’ Bucket Hat, $130 @Eagles Jersey and @puma Sneakers. pic.twitter.com/EQYLzaRTwjMarch 12, 2023 See more

Fall 2023 Alaiïa, but make it custom. Rihanna at the 2023 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wqpGpWuzTUMarch 13, 2023 See more

Rihanna Oscars 2023 red carpet

But it was her red carpet look we were all waiting for. And she did not disappoint. Mama RiRi brought out the bump again and it is the best look of the night IMO.

Arriving on the red carpet in a custom black leather and sheer Maison Alaia dress, and we're guessing she's paired it with the MVP Fenty beauty Icon Velvet liquid lipstick (opens in new tab) again.

