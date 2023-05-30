These are the top summer nail colours for 2023, according to an expert

Summer is finally here, and we've been stocking up on our favourite facial sunscreens, instant tan and exfoliating socks to get us prepped for the hot weather.

Next on the list? Nails. We don't know about you, but we can sometimes be a little bit boring when it comes to summer nail trends, opting for simple nudes and whites.

However, after speaking to the experts, we're ready to switch things up. According to Juanita Huber-Millet, Founder and Creative Director at Townhouse, "bold and vibrant hues will be all the rage this year."

Juanita has rounded up the top four shades that you can expect to see everywhere this season, that "perfectly capture the carefree and fun-loving essence of summer."

Keep on scrolling for all the info and inspiration you need. If bright colours aren't your thing, don't forget to check out our guides to chrome nails, milky nails and even wedding nail ideas if you're about to tie the knot. Don't say we don't treat you.

The 4 best summer nail colours 2023:

1. Electric blues

Forget pastel blue, as electric blue is here to make a serious statement. We are obsessed with this shade, and we can't wait to rock it with our favourite white summer dress for a pop of colour.

2. Sunny yellows

For something a little more subtle, opt for a sunny yellow shade. We love how soft yet fun this colour is, and it's perfect for the hot weather.

3. Crisp greens

Green is everywhere at the moment, and we're not mad about it. This crisp green colour is a fresh take on the trend, and we can't wait to try it out ourselves.

4. Magenta pinks

You can't go wrong with pink, and magenta pink is the way to go this season. We love how bold and bright it is, and it's a nice change from your usual nude pinks and pastel shades.