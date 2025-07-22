Andie MacDowell on Her Desert Island Beauty Essentials, and Wearing Mascara to Work at McDonald's

Andie MacDowell is no stranger to being in the make-up chair. The actress who starred in a string of hits since the 80s, including Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral, got her start as a model, in campaigns for Calvin Klein and Yves Saint Laurent.

But as the South Carolina native tells me over Zoom—her hair a tumble of salt-and-pepper curls and her skin radiant, and gracefully lined—she's always taken a hollistic approach to beauty. She still relies on many of these tenants, aged 67. Below, we dig into it.

On her evolving approach to beauty

You know, much of it is the same. I wear a lot of sunblock, especially as I now live at the beach. I'm careful not to be too exposed to the sun and elements, and I wear my hats, but I'm not neurotic. I still want to live and have a good time—I'd rather be able to garden, ride horses and go to the beach and live life—but do it carefully. I moisturise a lot... And I'm a very healthy eater, more so than most people, but it's never been hard for me. It's just what I desire, and I drink a lot of water; it makes a difference. I love to work out, and actually, I just had a break, so I did a quick yoga session in this room. I'm fortunate that that is something I do for pleasure. It isn't something I dread. I enjoy it—it's a gift to myself.

What's a defining beauty memory from your youth?

That's so funny. I was telling my girls the other day about the importance of complimenting people, 'cause you never know what it means to them or what's going on in their life. I worked at McDonald's when I was in high school, around 16, and I loved mascara... I still remember to this day someone complimenting me on my lashes, saying, "Oh, your eyelashes are so long." I don't have many memories of working there, but I remember that. Just real simple, mascara.

And then I learnt about red lipstick when I lived in Paris. I went to a fitting at [Yves] Saint Laurent, and it was a big deal because the ladies came to the door and they were like "Oh Andie", 'cause I had no make-up on. They took me to the back to do it, and they said, "Next time, just put on red lipstick... Just red lipstick." I've loved that trick ever since then; if you just put on mascara and red lips, you look like you've made an effort. It's so chic, it's very French to me.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On her desert island beauty essentials

I just want water, please. Give me a lot of water. I hope there’s fruit on the desert island...Do I have a garden? Ok, so, fresh water in case there's none and moisturiser and lots of sunblock... And a hat, please. If I had to bring make-up, I'd take a little glow. I love to make my skin look bronzy, even on my eyes. So this product by L’Oréal Paris, Lumi Glotion, is my favourite. Now I'm excited about this Desert Island!

What beauty looks have you always loved?

I can go from one extreme to the next, because I do like a natural, healthy look, but also something more rock and roll. I love a dark eye, like a kind of smudgy, dewy, moist one, in midnight blue and black, but I also love a light, shimmery eye, with hardly anything on there.

On her grounding rituals

Yoga stimulates and gets your blood flowing. I also love body lotion, especially coconut butter... Sometimes I'll put gobs of conditioner in my hair because it's curly and dry, you know? I'll put it on and leave it there if I'm not going to see anybody. So I guess lots of gooey stuff! Sometimes it's fun to feel the luxury of self-care, and then other times, I'm super busy and I don't have time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do you have any non-negotiables when it comes to skincare?

I don't like a heavy base. Sometimes, I'll even put moisturiser on to make it feel lighter, like a CC cream. I like seeing a bit of a bit of skin through the base—I like healthy-looking skin, not a mask. And you'd be surprised, [on set] I've talked them out of putting me in super heavy make-up. They don't do that much. I barely wear any make-up now, and I've done scenes without it, depending on what's happening with the character.

On working with L'Oréal and championing their Lights on Women Award

I love saying: 'I'm worth it, you're worth it, we're worth it', and I've been saying it for the past 40 years. There were times when I didn't feel worth it, and it was nice to know what I was telling people was what I needed to hear myself. And being able to support women and bring them to Cannes, via the Lights on Women's Award, changes people's lives. People get to see their films, and they get to meet people—it's a huge amount of energy that can transform their careers, and they continue to be mentored. You know, I've been fortunate. I've worked with quite a few female directors, and it's not easy; it's so much harder to get a leg up and be taken seriously.