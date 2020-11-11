Trending:

Straightener deals: where to find the best discounted straighteners

Katie Thomas Katie Thomas
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Black Friday is on the horizon, which means there are bound to be some cracking straightener deals

    The best time to bag yourself a beauty bargain – especially a hair electrical – is Black Friday. The discounts that some brands offer are incredible, so if you’re able to hold off from buying anything until around the 27th November, you’re sure to get some really great straightener deals.

    Straightener deals

    Whilst some brands will have their own Black Friday sale, others won’t in which case keep an eye on e-tailers, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty and Boots for their hair straightener deals.

    Latest Stories

    The deals might not launch until the week of Black Friday, or even until on the day. If you really can’t wait, there are some discounts already out there.

    What are the best hair straighteners?

    There are some obvious choices if you’re thinking about upgrading – Corrale (the Dyson hair straightener), ghds (any model will do) or even the L’Oréal Professionel Steampod are all safe bets.

    Here are a few straighteners that we’d hope to see in the Black Friday beauty deals.

    Babyliss 9000 Cordless Straighteners, usual price £200
    Cordless straighteners! Why had no one thought of this before? Genius. We’ve heard a rumour that these will be on sale around Black Friday and we for one will be at the front of the queue.

    View Deal

    Dyson Corrale Straighteners – usual price £399
    Dyson hair stylers are spenny, we know that. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is just under the £300, the Airwrap curler is just over £400. Which is why the Dyson Black Friday sale is WORTH THE WAIT.

    View Deal

    ghd Gold Hair Straighteners – usual price £149
    There will definitely be some great ghd Black Friday deals, but also keep an eye out for Amazon, John Lewis, Selfridges and Net-a-Porter, because who knows what sales they’ll be putting on. Might be better than the brand’s itself.

    View Deal

     

    Reading now

    Popular beauty stories