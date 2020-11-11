Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Black Friday is on the horizon, which means there are bound to be some cracking straightener deals

The best time to bag yourself a beauty bargain – especially a hair electrical – is Black Friday. The discounts that some brands offer are incredible, so if you’re able to hold off from buying anything until around the 27th November, you’re sure to get some really great straightener deals.

Straightener deals

Whilst some brands will have their own Black Friday sale, others won’t in which case keep an eye on e-tailers, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty and Boots for their hair straightener deals.

The deals might not launch until the week of Black Friday, or even until on the day. If you really can’t wait, there are some discounts already out there.

What are the best hair straighteners?

There are some obvious choices if you’re thinking about upgrading – Corrale (the Dyson hair straightener), ghds (any model will do) or even the L’Oréal Professionel Steampod are all safe bets.

Here are a few straighteners that we’d hope to see in the Black Friday beauty deals.