Black Friday is on the horizon, which means there are bound to be some cracking straightener deals
The best time to bag yourself a beauty bargain – especially a hair electrical – is Black Friday. The discounts that some brands offer are incredible, so if you’re able to hold off from buying anything until around the 27th November, you’re sure to get some really great straightener deals.
Straightener deals
Whilst some brands will have their own Black Friday sale, others won’t in which case keep an eye on e-tailers, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty and Boots for their hair straightener deals.
The deals might not launch until the week of Black Friday, or even until on the day. If you really can’t wait, there are some discounts already out there.
- Debenhams: discounts of up to 65% off on loads of their hair straighteners
- Very: Black Friday deals have launched, with savings of up to £50
What are the best hair straighteners?
There are some obvious choices if you’re thinking about upgrading – Corrale (the Dyson hair straightener), ghds (any model will do) or even the L’Oréal Professionel Steampod are all safe bets.
Here are a few straighteners that we’d hope to see in the Black Friday beauty deals.
Babyliss 9000 Cordless Straighteners, usual price £200
Cordless straighteners! Why had no one thought of this before? Genius. We’ve heard a rumour that these will be on sale around Black Friday and we for one will be at the front of the queue.
Dyson Corrale Straighteners – usual price £399
Dyson hair stylers are spenny, we know that. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is just under the £300, the Airwrap curler is just over £400. Which is why the Dyson Black Friday sale is WORTH THE WAIT.
ghd Gold Hair Straighteners – usual price £149
There will definitely be some great ghd Black Friday deals, but also keep an eye out for Amazon, John Lewis, Selfridges and Net-a-Porter, because who knows what sales they’ll be putting on. Might be better than the brand’s itself.