ghd Black Friday 2020: What to expect in this year’s sales

Here's what we're predicting for this year's ghd Black Friday deals

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that if you’re in need of a new pair of straighteners, you should have the ghd Black Friday sale marked in your calendar.

This year Black Friday falls on the 27th

Here’s everything we know so far about ghd Black Friday 2020 offers.

Does ghd do Black Friday?



Yes indeed! The brand usually runs a Black Friday sale, so we can expect to see some great deals live across Cyber Weekend, if not before. In previous years there have been site-wide discounts on all of ghd’s brilliant straighteners, hair dryers, hot tools and accessories.

As well as the brand’s own website, keep an eye on Amazon, as they’ve been known to offer as much as 20% off ghd tools during sales. Other reatailers stocking ghd to have on your radar include John Lewis and Lookfantastic.

What should I shop in the ghd Black Friday sale?

Although the deals aren’t live just yet, below we’ve shared the best ghd products to keep your eye on before the discounts roll in.

The holy grail of hair straighteners, the Platinum+ is seriously innovative. Smart technology assesses the size and thickness of the section of hair and adjusts the temperature accordingly for the best results. The straighteners also come with a three year warranty, so you’re covered for a while should anything go wrong with your new styler. View now

ghd Glide Hot Brush, usual price £139



The hot brush that broke the internet, the ghd Glide is a seriously fuss-free way of creating frizz-free, sleek styles. Heating to the brand’s optimum temperature of 185°C, simply brush through dry hair for a quick smoothing fix. As with ghd’s straighteners, this will automatically switch itself off after 60 minutes, so there’s no need to panic you’ve left it on all day after leaving the house. View now

ghd Rise Hot Brush, usual price £169



The newest addition to the ghd family, the Rise is all about creating mega volume in your hair from root to tip. Featuring a 32mm barrel for the ultimate lift, plus ultra zone technology for consistent heating across the tool, it also heats up in the lightning-quick time of 25 seconds. View now

ghd Helios Hair Dryer, usual price £159



A step up from the classic Air Hair Dryer, ghd’s newer Helios model offers precise, controlled styling and quicker drying time for a salon-worthy blow dry. Complete with a narrow nozzle attachment, it’s available in four colours: Ink blue, Plum, Black and White. View now

Rest assured, there’ll be good hair days ahead with any of this lot!

