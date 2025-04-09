I swear by this age-old technique to perk up dull, dry and tired skin—it leaves me with serious *glow*

Facial steaming has been used for centuries to cleanse and soothe skin. In fact, steam has been known for its health benefits as far back as Roman times, and it's still very much trusted today.

The straightforward technique simply involves putting your face over steaming hot water. The warm temperatures open pores to help release dirt, grime and excess oils, and the cloud of water works wonders to hydrate and soften your skin. On top of that, the heated mist can boost circulation, ease congestion and it feels very calming to boot.

People always rave about it, but as I spend my days reading about and testing the latest science-backed ingredients and clever beauty tools, it’s not something I had considered trying. After all, how could humble H2O really stand up against the line-up of hard-working formulations on my bathroom shelf?

After looking into it, though, the DIY facial started to sound more appealing. The idea of rebooting stressed-out skin, while taking a few minutes out to pamper and unwind definitely sounded lovely, and as my house is constantly filled with germs from my daughter’s nursery, the relief from blocked noses and sinuses sounded like a massive perk too.

I decided to give the back-to-basics treatment a go to see if water really could work magic on a dull complexion. I opted for the StylPro 4-in-1 Facial Steamer—I’ve used it twice this week and I’m very happy to report that it really has perked up my tired-looking skin; steaming is now up there as one of my favourite ways to pamper at home.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Before using the machine, I double cleansed to make sure my face was free of makeup and SPF. The handy gadget is designed to be filled with water, and it heats quickly, creating a gentle and steady stream of steam that feels soothing on my cheeks.

Just three to five minutes was enough to make my skin feel properly refreshed and look wonderfully glowy. Steaming opens pores to release oil and deep-seated dirt, so post-treatment, I gently rinsed my face with cool water to remove any grime and then slathered on my usual serum. I found that my complexion was more receptive to my skincare and that products absorbed faster. For even more of a hydration hit and pampering vibe, you could apply a mask afterwards too.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Of course, you don’t need a fancy machine to try this out, you can always fill a bowl or sink with steaming water and hold your face a few inches above it for a simple and fuss-free DIY option.

For me, though, the steamer makes it feel like more of a luxurious treatment, and the machine makes a lovely continuous cloud that takes the faff and effort out of it. Below, I break down the best steamers on the market.

The Very Best Facial Steamers

1. StylPro 4-in-1 Facial Steamer

(Image credit: StylPro)

StylPro 4-in-1 Facial Steamer Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £34.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Quick to heat + Multi-use + Easy to set-up Reasons to avoid - The machine is quite big

As well as face steaming, this one can be used to warm small flannels, as a room humidifier or an aromatherapy diffuser, which is impressive for its price point. I filled the removable water tank and popped it in, and the steam function kicked in within a minute to make a very gentle stream of steam that was very relaxing to use. My skin felt refreshed and clean, similar to how it feels after being in a sauna or a fancy spa. My cheeks had more colour to them, and my skin looked much brighter the following morning too. My only negative about it, is that it's a similar size to a kitchen kettle, so a chunky bit of kit to store but other than that, I was impressed.

2. Sarah Chapman Skinesis Pro Hydro-Mist Steamer

(Image credit: Sarah Chapman)

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Pro Hydro-Mist Steamer Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £138 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Timer option + Steams in seconds + High end technology Reasons to avoid - A little pricey

This gadget is based on the high end professional machines used in the Sarah Chapman Clinics, and uses ionic steam particles to gently penetrate and soften skin to refresh clogged pores and to leave skin dewy and hydrated. It's recommended that you should limit facial steaming to just a few minutes at a time to avoid causing any damage, and this one handily automatically switches off at the five minute point to avoid damaging the skin.

3. Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer Device

(Image credit: Dr Dennis Gross)

Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer Device Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £269 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Adjustable heat settings + Lightweight and portable + Stylish design Reasons to avoid - Much more expensive than some other steamers

This neatly designed machine is light and has a carry handle, so you can take it with you wherever you fancy. The wider nozzle means you'll get a fuller cloud of steam, so you'll cover your whole face easily, and the major plus point of this one is that there's two heat settings to suit your complexion type. There's a slightly cooler option for sensitive skin, and one warmer for normal skin types that are less prone to irritation. It's quite an investment, but if you're really into at-home facials and will use it regularly, then its a great choice.

4. Rio Facial Sauna & Oil Pack

(Image credit: Rio)

Rio Facial Sauna & Oil Pack Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £40 at Boots Reasons to buy + Full face mask directs steam well + Can be used with aromatherapy oils too + Separate inhaler nozzle for congestion Reasons to avoid - Takes a few minutes to heat up

This affordable offering comes with a handy face mask attachment that catches and directs steam to target your face without too much waste. As well as deep cleansing and rebooting dull skin, it can also double up as an aromatherapy oil diffuser and there’s a smaller nozzle designed to ease blocked noses and sinus issues too. It takes a little longer than some of the other gadgets to heat up, but once on, the stream of steam is constant and very gentle to use on all skin types.

5. Magnitone Steam Ahead Hydrating Micro Steamer

(Image credit: Magnitone)

Magnitone Steam Ahead Hydrating Micro Steamer Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £27 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Face oils can be added for extra nourishment + Compact design Reasons to avoid - Limited availability

This one also has an angled face mask to help direct the flow of warm steam. Despite it being smaller than the other machines, the strength of the warm cloud is just as powerful and will feel gorgeous on fresh skin. It automatically switches off at the ten minute mark to avoid irritation, and you can add a few drops of essential oils, to make it double up as a deeply calming treat. The cute pink colour-way gives it a modern feel, and it packs away very easily.

How to Get More From Your Steam Facial

I have been dealing with random breakouts after being guilty of wearing makeup while at the gym recently, and I felt like this soothing treatment left my face feeling squeaky clean and bright again.

I am totally sold on the age-old technique now, but I was intrigued to hear what the experts think. I spoke to holistic facialist and skincare expert at Weleda, Elizabeth King, about her thoughts on facial steaming. "The warmth of facial steaming immediately relaxes the walls of your pores so that deep cleansing can be achieved," she says.

Steaming is particularly useful before applying a cleansing mask. Relaxing the skin first with the steam, means that blockages and congestion are loosened and so the efficacy of the mask is increased.

Adding an oil or herbal infusion like chamomile tea to your steaming water creates additional calming and cleansing benefits for the skin too. "My favourite is a few drops of Weleda’s Aknedoron Purifying Lotion which is a blend of organic echinacea, thyme and calendula, and effectively calms any inflammation, as well as purifies and decongests the pores," adds King. "I love to take deep breaths at the same time, giving myself a steam inhalation for my lungs to."

Read on for the experts top tips for facial steaming below...