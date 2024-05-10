As a beauty editor prone to shine I need to know about the best SPFs for oily skin so I asked a skin expert

It’s probably safe to say that most of us know the importance of wearing sun cream by now. Not only does wearing it reduce the risk of skin cancer, but skipping SPF and exposing your skin to UVA and UVB rays also contributes hugely to how quickly your skin ages. Sun damage can cause visible changes like hyperpigmentation and fine lines, but it can also speed up the loss of elasticity and plumpness in our skin. Essentially, if you want skin that’s healthy inside and on the surface then wearing the best SPF is a non-negotiable.

However, as someone with oily skin that’s prone to breakouts, which means that I follow a skincare routine aimed at combating blemishes. I can understand the reluctance that some people might have to slathering an additional product onto your face. But while years ago sun creams were typically thick, cloying, heavy formulas, these days there are so many brilliant SPFs on the market for every skin type. Gone are the thick, chalky sunblocks that I remember my mum trying to convince me to apply to my face and instead there’s a new wave of lightweight, invisible facial sunscreens—many of which have been specially formulated with oily skin types in mind.

Ahead, I caught up with Dr. Sonia Khorana , a GP and cosmetic doctor with a special interest in dermatology, to understand what to look out for when choosing a sun cream for oily skin and to pick her brains on the best SPFs that she recommends to keep oil levels in check.

Does wearing SPF cause breakouts for people with oily skin?

Having tried a lot of SPFs over the years, with some of them undeniably exacerbating my blemishes, I wanted to understand whether sun cream really can impact oily skin.

“Sunscreen use may occasionally cause breakouts for individuals who have oily or acne-prone skin, but this is because they may contain ingredients that can potentially clog pores and lead to breakouts in susceptible individuals,” explains Dr. Khorana. “It is important to remember that not all sunscreens cause breakouts, and there are several non-comedogenic (non-pore-clogging) options available, including sunscreens with mineral-based filters like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.”

And don't forget to cleanse your skin thoroughly at the end of the day with a cleanser for oily skin to remove all traces of SPF from your face.

What should oily skin types look for when choosing the best SPF?

If you’re looking for a sun cream in a rush then there are two key phrases to look for when choosing the best SPF for oily skin—“non-comedogenic” or “oil-free”. This means that the product has either been designed specifically not to clog pores, or it will be totally free from oils and will therefore reduce the chances of exacerbating your existing oil levels.

Dr. Khorana also advises seeking out “lightweight textures or gel-based formulas” as well as a whole host of non-comedogenic ingredients that work well within SPF formulations. “Things like squalane, glycerin, niacinamide, azelaic acid and hyaluronic acid,” Dr. Khorana suggests.

Ahead, the 7 best SPFs for oily skin

1. Ultra Violette Lean Screen Mineral Mattifying Skinscreen SPF 50+

(Image credit: Ultra Violette)

Ultra Violette Lean Screen Mineral Mattifying Skinscreen SPF 50+ Best SPF for oily skin that gets very shiny Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £34 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Really mattifies skin and prevents excess shine + Zinc mineral formulation Reasons to avoid - The texture is quite thick

Australian skincare brand Ultra Violette is renowned for its glowy skin screens, but this one was created after its community begged for a mineral-only formula for oily and sensitive skin types. They really delivered with this one. It uses zinc oxide to protect skin from UVA and UVB rays alongside plant-based ingredients like pentavin to hydrate and kakadu plum for a dose of antioxidants. I would say it is slightly thick in texture, but that is often to be expected with mineral SPFs which can be a bit harder to blend—and this one does melt into skin once you’ve massaged it in, leaving skin matte but still fresh-looking.

2. Medik8 Advanced Day Ultimate Protect SPF 50+

(Image credit: Medik8)

Medik8 Advanced Day Ultimate Protect SPF 50+ Best SPF for mature oily skin Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £59 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Minimises appearance of fine lines + Protects against blue light and pollution Reasons to avoid - It's quite expensive

All too often products for oily skin are catered towards teens or people in their early 20s, but this non-comedogenic offering from Medik8 is brilliant if you’re older but still dealing with breakouts. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and squalane, it’s a deeply moisturising sunscreen that provides buckets of hydration without any risk of clogging pores. Alongside the advanced sun protection, it takes an all-round approach to shielding skin from aggressors with blueberry seed oil and carnosine working to protect skin from pollution and blue and infrared lights.

3. Bondi Sands Hydra UV Protect SPF50 Face Lotion

(Image credit: Bondi Sands)

Bondi Sands Hydra UV Protect SPF50 Face Lotion Best affordable SPF for oily skin Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Dermatologically tested + Ultra-lightweight texture with no greasiness Reasons to avoid - Nothing! It's perfect for a low-cost SPF

You won’t even know you’re wearing sunscreen thanks to how incredibly lightweight this SPF is. Perfect for oily skin thanks to the way it melts seamlessly into skin without leaving behind any hint of residue, I actually think that most skin types would get on well with this versatile formulation. Infused with algae extract, it’s hydrating but otherwise fuss-free and totally imperceptible on the skin. The only thing that could improve it for me is a bigger bottle as it’s such a joy to slather it on.

4. Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF30

(Image credit: Supergoop!)

Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF30 Best mineral SPF for oily skin Specifications Size: 45ml Today's Best Deals £35 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Non-irritating (especially great for sensitive eyes) + Smoothes uneven texture and mattifies shine Reasons to avoid - Wish it came in SPF 50

Despite having oily skin, I am a big fan of the cult Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF30 which creates incredibly dewy, radiant skin. However, during the height of summer that level of glow means I look like I’ve been dipped in a vat of oil by lunchtime, so this mattifying formulation becomes my go-to. The brand describes it as a ‘primer-meets-sunscreen’ thanks to the way this zinc-infused formula smooths over skin and reduces the appearance of pores. Think of it like a filter in SPF form. Skin is left velvety-smooth and matte without looking dull or chalky. However, I’d love to see it in an SPF 50 version too as I’d really only wear this in the UK and nowhere with a sunnier climate.

5. Kiehl's Ultra Light Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen

(Image credit: Kiehl's)

Kiehl's Ultra Light Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen Best SPF for acne-prone skin Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £38 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Specially formulated for sensitive, blemish-prone skin + Lightweight gel texture Reasons to avoid - It's slightly tinted which I don't love

If you’re in the midst of a breakout, find that certain ingredients can trigger spots, or have skin that’s feeling quite sensitised then this SPF would make a brilliant choice. It’s a mineral-based, non-comedogenic formulation that has been created to protect irritable skin without exacerbating any existing issues. The gel texture is so lightweight that it melts into the skin. However, it does have a light tint to it which is meant to help enhance your natural skin tone which I don’t feel is all that necessary and may put some people off the product.

6. Hello Sunday The Mineral One SPF 50

(Image credit: Hello Sunday)

Hello Sunday The Mineral One SPF 50 Best SPF for a natural glow Specifications Size: 30ml Today's Best Deals £25 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Silky, serum texture + Leaves skin radiant but not shiny Reasons to avoid - Would love a bigger bottle

While there’s no denying that mineral sunscreens make a great option for oily skin, as someone that still likes their skin to look bright and glowy the options tend to be focused more on mattifying the skin. That was until I discovered this innovative serum SPF from Hello Sunday. These drops are brimming with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and kukui oil for lightweight hydration, antioxidant protection and to provide that subtle radiance. It contains zinc oxide to provide that SPF 50 protection, which means the serum is quite white when it first applies but it blends out really well into skin without leaving any visible residue.

7. Eucerin Sun Face Oil Control Sun Gel-Cream Dry Touch SPF50+

(Image credit: Eucerin)

Eucerin Sun Face Oil Control Sun Gel-Cream Dry Touch SPF50+ Best dermatologist-recommended SPF for oily skin Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £19 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Gel texture with an invisible finish + Totally dry to the touch—no tackiness Reasons to avoid - Not quite as hydrating as others on the list

Whenever I ask skin experts and dermatologists for SPF recommendations, Eucerin is a brand that always emerges at the top of the list. Dr. Khorana recommended this one thanks to the fact that it was developed specially for oily skin and anyone that is prone to breakouts. It has a lightweight gel texture that is perfect if you hate the feeling of traditional sun cream on your skin and it dries down to an invisible, matte finish that feels as if there is nothing on the skin. Plus, it contains sebum-regulating technology and absorbing micro-particles so your skin will remain shine-free for as long as you’re wearing it—perfect in really hot weather when you might be feeling slightly sweaty.

8. Murad Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat Broad Spectrum SPF 50

(Image credit: Murad)

Murad Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Best SPF for all skin tones Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £42 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Absolutely no white cast—it's totally invisible + Enriched with vitamins to look after skin Reasons to avoid - It's fairly expensive

Oily skin aside, this is one of the best SPFs that I’ve ever tried—but it has the added bonus of boasting a beautiful velvety-matte finish that oily skin types will love. Enriched with a whole host of vitamins (C, D, E and F in case you’re interested in the specifics) this sunscreen really has skin health at its core. Formulated to nourish and protect the skin from its environment, it also contains SPF 50 protection alongside clary sage and chia seed to minimise signs of ageing like loss of firmness, uneven skin tone and lack of radiance. Combined with the totally invisible finish on the skin, I’d say that this is a brilliant SPF for anyone wanting fresh, healthy-looking, protected skin.