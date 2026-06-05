Katie Holmes’s Easy Shirt and Jeans Outfit Formula Is Peak Effortless Chic—and We’re Bookmarking It

Easy, effortless everyday outfit ideas are what most women find their way into my inbox for. The kind of outfits that can be worn on repeat, with a simple swap of a shoe or top to carry them through the seasons—a failsafe combination being the ultimate goal. So as soon as I find one, it goes straight onto my metaphorical moodboard. And Katie Holmes's most recent stroll around New York has shot to the top of that list.

Four core elements lay the foundations—jeans, a shirt, sandals and a carry-all tote—meaning this outfit is far from groundbreaking. But the simplest looks, I've found, consistently get the most love. Especially the ones you can make your own.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Holmes opts for an extra wide-leg jean, bypassing the resurgent skinny, barrel and baggy styles—the wide-leg being the most office-appropriate of the moment. A blue striped shirt adds a touch of colour. Embossed brown leather kitten-heel flip flops—a key shoe trend for the warmer months—add texture. And the absence of a belt, the rolled-up sleeves and the hairband on the wrist all echo the throw-it-on-and-go ease that defines casual cool, while still working for both the weekend and the office.

A simple switch of shirt or sandal—a trending black flip flop for a more laid-back look, a strappy red sandal for something more striking—and this formula transforms for every style and occasion. Consider it your failsafe four-point formula. Scroll below to shop Katie's choices.

Shop the Katie Holmes Look

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