Katie Holmes’s Easy Shirt and Jeans Outfit Formula Is Peak Effortless Chic—and We’re Bookmarking It
May you never utter the words "I have nothing to wear" with this outfit to hand
Easy, effortless everyday outfit ideas are what most women find their way into my inbox for. The kind of outfits that can be worn on repeat, with a simple swap of a shoe or top to carry them through the seasons—a failsafe combination being the ultimate goal. So as soon as I find one, it goes straight onto my metaphorical moodboard. And Katie Holmes's most recent stroll around New York has shot to the top of that list.
Four core elements lay the foundations—jeans, a shirt, sandals and a carry-all tote—meaning this outfit is far from groundbreaking. But the simplest looks, I've found, consistently get the most love. Especially the ones you can make your own.
Holmes opts for an extra wide-leg jean, bypassing the resurgent skinny, barrel and baggy styles—the wide-leg being the most office-appropriate of the moment. A blue striped shirt adds a touch of colour. Embossed brown leather kitten-heel flip flops—a key shoe trend for the warmer months—add texture. And the absence of a belt, the rolled-up sleeves and the hairband on the wrist all echo the throw-it-on-and-go ease that defines casual cool, while still working for both the weekend and the office.
A simple switch of shirt or sandal—a trending black flip flop for a more laid-back look, a strappy red sandal for something more striking—and this formula transforms for every style and occasion. Consider it your failsafe four-point formula. Scroll below to shop Katie's choices.
Shop the Katie Holmes Look
Much like Holmes, I lean on an oversized shirt to complete many an outfit—whether paired with a pencil skirt for the office, white jeans for the weekend, or thrown over a bikini at the beach. A classic blue stripe style is not only timeless but injects a touch more personality than crisp white cotton.
My eagle eyes (and a good zoom) have found that Katie's exact bag is the Cuyana System Tote Bag, but this cow leather, slouchy Arket option delivers the same casual (and practical) cool for a similar price point.
You may have heard whispers of the skinny jean's return, tried a barrel-leg or even experimented with a baggy, but Holmes is here to prove that the dramatic silhouette of a wide-leg goes a long way to building a more memorable outfit. This Brunello Cucinelli pair feels especially sculptural.
My deduction skills were tested with this one, but I'm fairly confident that Holmes's kitten-heel flip flops are the almost sold-out Malone Souliers Koko gradient-effect leather sandals. Move quickly, or try your luck on the pre-loved market, and you may just be in with a chance of tracking down the exact pair. Otherwise, Reformation's croc-print version is just as sleek.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.