There are a lot of aesthetic treatments on the market that I turn down. I don't like discomfort, and I'm scared of anything invasive; no pain, no gain, as they say... But thanks to technological advancements, there are now a whole slew of procedures that give incredible results, without ever needing to draw a vial of blood.

Case in point: InMode Contoura, a non-invasive, no-downtime radio-frequency (RF) contouring treatment designed to sculpt and tighten the skin, reduce fat, and boost elasticity and collagen production. It’s long been beloved in South Korea, and is now available in the UK.

"I find it can really transform the skin," explains Dr Nina Bal. "The treatment is designed to target areas like the forehead, eyelids, nasolabial folds, jowls and neck, providing skin tightening, lifting and improved texture, after just one session. Perfect for those seeking subtle rejuvenation before a big event, InMode Contoura has become a go-to treatment for A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and Chrissy Teigen."

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Naturally, I was keen to try it myself, and booked in for a course of treatments at Dr Nina Bal's Sculpting Clinic. I’ve been thrilled with the results so far. Ahead, all your questions, answered.

What happens during an InMode Contoura treatment?

InMode Contoura combines two technologies, Forma and MiniFX. After a consultation and assessment of the treatment area, a bespoke plan based is made, personalised to your goals.

Forma delivers controlled radio-frequency heating to the dermal layers, while MiniFX uses radio-frequency energy with gentle suction and targeted pulses to address the deeper tissue. You will typically feel a warming sensation during Forma and mild suctioning with a slight pulse during MiniFX.

The session usually lasts between 40 minutes to an hour.

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How does it work?

Forma works through radio-frequency energy, which safely heats the dermal layers of the skin to approximately 40 to 43 degrees. This controlled thermal energy stimulates collagen production and improves skin elasticity and firmness over time.

The next stage, MiniFX uses targeted radio-frequency energy combined with suction and electrical pulses to act on deeper layers of tissue. Fat is then naturally processed by the body through normal metabolic and lymphatic pathways, while ongoing collagen remodelling helps to improve overall skin tone and contour.

Who is it good for?

InMode Contoura is used to improve skin laxity, fine lines, loss of fullness and small areas of stubborn fat or fullness, most often in the lower face and jawline.

What happens after the treatment?

After treatment, the skin may appear slightly flushed or warm for a short period. However, there is no downtime post-procedure. In fact, I'd compare it to the redness and warmth typically experienced after a deep tissue massage—this will subside quickly, and most people can resume normal activities immediately.

Does it hurt?

No, in fact most people find it very comfortable, or even pleasant. There is typically a warm sensation during Forma and mild suction with a slight electric pulse with the MiniFX.

When will you see results?

You should be able to notice initial skin tightening straight away. However, more visible improvements develop around the siz to 12 week mark as collagen production increases and tissue remodelling continues.

A course of four to six treatments is usually recommended, often spaced weekly or bi-weekly depending on your plan. Maintenance sessions are advised every three months to sustain results.

Is there any aftercare?

There is very minimal aftercare. Patients are advised to avoid excessive heat, alcohol, retinol and strenuous exercise for 24 hours.

Are there any risks?

Any side effects tend to be mild. This may include temporary redness, warmth, slight swelling, or minor bruising in suction treated areas. As Dr Bal explains, serious complications are rare when performed by a trained professional.

InMode Contoura is not recommended during pregnancy or if you are breastfeeding.

My verdict

I was pleasantly surprised by just how relaxing the treatment was—I was in and out within an hour, and noticed results immediately. My skin looked tighter and lifted, especially across the cheekbones. I also noticed more definition in my jawline, and less laxity under the chin.

Nessa's before and after (Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

It's worth being patient, however. I got a total of four treatments over the course of a month and a half, and it was after the third treatment that I really started to see changes. I looked fresher, and my face looked decidedly more contoured and less "puffy". I also noticed some textural benefits; my skin looked smoother, more glowy, and some fine lines had softened.

I want to stress that this isn't a dramatic treatment, per se; it's more for those looking for refinement. I'd do it again in a heartbeat.