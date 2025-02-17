My favourite day cream now comes in a body cream and it is everything I dreamed of and more

Some products need little to no introduction, such is their status among beauty lovers, and, one such product that fits this bill perfectly, is Kiehl’s Ultra Cream . Known for its simple yet hard-working approach to hydration, since launching back in 2006, it’s become a firm favourite for those with dry skin, sensitive skin or anyone who wants a facial moisturiser gets to work quickly soothing the skin as it nourishes. So beloved is it, that it’s become the number one selling product in Kiehl’s ultra range which now includes a cleanser, toner, a hydrating mask and multiple versions of the classic moisturiser all based on the same nourishing formula.

Now, it seems Kiehl is turning its expertise to another area, as the brand launched an extension to the range. Rather than another face product, however, this time it’s our bodies that are getting the Ultra effect in the form of the Ultra Body Mega Moisture Squalane Cream (yes, it’s wordy but try to look past that). I’ve been putting it to the test for the past month to see how it stands up next to the facial products and spoiler alert: it’s good. Keep scrolling for my full review…

So, what’s so good about Kiehl’s Ultra Body Mega Moisture Squalane Cream?

Kiehl's Ultra Body Mega Moisture Squalane Cream £43 at Lookfantastic

Much like the Ultra Facial Cream, Kiehl’s body moisturiser appears, at first glance, to be relatively simple. While it may feel like your standard body lotion, however, it’s actually packed with a plethora of skin-loving ingredients which turn the lightweight cream into something much more interesting.

There are ceramides, to boost the skin barrier, ectoin, to protect against environmental damage, shea butter and proteins, to moisturise and lastly squalane, to soothe and nourish. Plus, it’s fragrance-free and can be used on the most sensitive skin meaning all these ingredients get to work without any irritation. Add to that the fact it promises to sink into skin in just three seconds, and I’ll admit, it almost sounds too good to be true so of course I had to put it to the test…

A beauty editors honest review

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

It’s a running joke among my friends that I am always complaining about how dry my legs are, so you can imagine how excited I was when I heard Kiehl’s was bringing out a body version of its cult ultra cream. I took to slathering it as soon as I received it and now, a month later, I feel I can pass my verdict. Surprise, surprise: this stuff is good.

What I love most about this body cream is that it feels uncomplicated. While in the summer, I love spending time applying scented body lotions and glossy body oils, when the temperatures drop, moisturising becomes more of a chore and so I gravitate towards uncomplicated formulas that just get the job done. Kiehl’s Ultra Body Cream falls into this camp in the best way possible.

In terms of texture, it feels thicker than the face cream yet with a lightweight almost whipped finish that means it’s not heavy or claggy to apply. It has plenty of slip meaning it applies smoothly and easily but doesn’t feel greasy or oily so there’s no fear of it transferring onto your clothes or bedding once it’s soaked in. Now, let’s talk about the soak-in, Kiehl’s claims its body cream absorbs within three seconds so of course I had to put it to the test. While I would say it’s closer to five, it’s still pretty impressive considering how nourishing it feels on the skin.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, I’m a huge fan of this addition to the range (as is my skin and my perpetually dry legs). It may not be glamorous to look at but if you’re looking for a body lotion that’s fuss-free, hardworking and ideal for even very dry skin, this is a great option. I’m excited to see how it works in summer too as a nourishing alternative to traditional aftersuns.