You can get almost £30 off this Elemis trio on Amazon Prime Day right now

🎶 Three is the magic number 🎶

With new deals going live every hour, there’s still plenty of time to bag yourself some serious savings on Amazon Prime Day 2020. As a beauty editor, my main focus is all of the great skincare and make-up deals – of which there are many!

In particular, some of the savings on one of the world’s favourite skincare brands, Elemis, are seriously sweet. Case in point: you can currently snap up some of their hero products in the Pro-Collagen Timeless Trio set for less than the regular price of one 50ml Marine Cream. Bargains, bargains everywhere!

Keep reading for this brillinat deal in full, and don’t forget to sign up for your free 30-day trial on Amazon Prime if you’re not already a member.

Deal In Full:

Elemis Pro-Collagen Timeless Trio – was £95 now £66.50

Good things come in threes, and in this case the three products in question are the Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment, Marine Oil and Marine Cream SPF 30. In this absolute steal of a skincare set, which is 30% off until midnight tomorrow, they’ll have you and your complexion covered with nourished, plump and healthy-looking skin. View deal

Of course if you’re a skincare aficionado but this deal isn’t quite what you’re after, you can browse the 35% off Premium Beauty deal on Amazon Prime now.

Enjoy!

