The best face massage tools that’ll sculpt and de-puff

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

For me, the best part of any facial isn’t the deep-dive pore purge or the high-tech gadgetry – it’s the face massage. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

I’m clearly not alone. Such is our appetite for mimicking the physical and wellbeing benefits of a professional sculpting facial, the market for at-home skin-perfecting tools is now worth upwards of £463 million.

What exactly are the benefits of face massage?

‘There are so many,’ says A-list facialist Joanna Czech whose own Facial Massager is currently the best-selling tool on Net-A-Porter. ‘It can speed up circulation and bring more oxygen to the tissue, resulting in brighter, healthier skin. By kick-starting your lymph system, a facial roller also helps drain away excess fluid and toxins. And finally, it can change the shape of your face; lifting the brows, the jawline and emphasizing long-lost cheekbones.’

Face massage also makes your skincare products work harder, adds LA-based aesthetician Nurse Jamie, whose clients include the Kardashian clan.

‘You can have the best ingredients and consistently apply creams but a face massage will help increase product absorption and results,’ she says.

Ice Globe facial massagers

You’ve probably seen these aesthetically pleasing globes on social, lovingly used by influencers to de-puff and de-stress in ASMR style videos. But these are so much more than just an Instagram-fad. These cryotherapy-inspired globes from Sundry Skincare are our pick to deal with puffy, dull skin using the cold temperature from the frozen globes to help reduce blood flow and encourage better circulation leading to a more glowy complexion.

Filled with anti-freeze liquid, Ice Globes stay cold for much longer than your average ice cube and don’t drip, leading to a far more user-friendly and relaxing experience.

How to use Ice Globes

Put the two globe-rollers in your freezer for 30 minutes (I leave mine in overnight so they’re ready for the morning) and then simply glide the globes across your face in a gentle rolling motion, applying a little pressure as you move around your eyes, forehead, cheeks, and neck for around 10-15 minutes.

Top tip: Sundry recommend using one globe at a time, to avoid potential cracking and then cleaning the globes after use with rubbing alcohol to keep them fresh and hygienic.

The best face massage tools on the market RN

From microcurrent to sonic technology, there’s a gamut of different high-tech face massage gadgets to arm yourself with in the quest for firm, glowing skin. ‘High-frequency sonic vibrations help to rejuvenate cells and encourage fluid drainage around your brow and jaw area,’ says Nurse Jamie.

Meanwhile, those with microcurrent send gentle waves through the skin, stimulating the underlying tissues and facial muscles for both instant and cumulative results.

But a cursory glance at the flat lays on Instagram reveals a love-affair with one tool: the facial roller. In particular, the jade roller. Perhaps this is because, by happy coincidence, the upward and outward motion of a facial roller is almost meditative. So your breathing becomes slower and deeper and, much like a gym workout, the face massage it delivers releases feel-good endorphins.

If you like the sounds of this, we’ve rounded up the best face massage innovations, from the boundary breaking to the downright practical, that will elevate your skincare routine – plus precisely how to use them…