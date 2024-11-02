Yes, buccal massage could be the answer to depuffing, relaxing and adding radiance to your complexion

The word buccal seems to have wormed its way into most people's lexicon over the past could of years —and not always for good reasons. With buccal fat removal becoming one of the 'buzziest' aesthetic treatments of recent years (the hashtag #buccalfatremoval has millions upon millions of views), it has also proved one of the most problematic.

The trend – which popularised a procedure that involved removing fat from the buccal fat pads (placed between the cheekbone and jaw bone) – was alarmingly hyped up after a number of celebrities were thought to have had it done. The results promised a more 'defined' and 'razor-sharp' facial shape, but the ongoing attention around the treatment failed to highlight the many risks it involved and the fact it quite clearly glamourised thinness and fat removal as if it were a trend. This to me (and Marie Claire's Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor) was beyond concerning.

2024's buccal trend is, however, a lot more palatable—and, most importantly, safe. Enter: Buccal massage. It has very different goals: while buccal fat removal is primarily aimed at a slimmer, more contoured cheek area, buccal massage is much more focused on treating discomfort from within and amplifying overall glow.

Here's what to know about buccal massage and how you can use it as a part of your everyday skincare routine.

What is buccal massage?

Buccal massage targets the buccal area (the area of lower cheekbone that flanks the mouth) to relieve tension and stress, as well as sculpt the face. An expert will use their fingers to massage both the inside of the mouth and outside skin (sometimes combined with a tool, like a gua sha) surrounding the area, pinching, squeezing and kneading as they go. It targets everywhere from the jowls to the jawline, and can feel a little uncomfortable—but not painful.

"Buccal massage is where a trained professional simultaneously massages inside and outside of the cheek to target all the buccal muscles including the masseter," says Katie White, Founder of re:lax skin studios. White points out that a buccal massage "must be paired with full neck and face massage for optimum results, as no muscles work in isolation".

"If you are carrying tension in the jaw, you are most likely carrying tension in surrounding muscles," she explains.

Who does buccal massage benefit?

As mentioned, this is ideal for those (such as myself) who clench or grind their jaw and carry a lot of stress and tension in this area. Anyone who gets tension headaches might benefit from regular buccal massages, as might anybody who wants to see more of a 'sculpted' effect.

As well as relaxing the muscles around the buccal area, the treatment works to enhance blood flow, decrease inflammation, aid in lymphatic drainage and banish dullness. You should see and feel both instant results (such as a tighter jawline and more of a radiant glow to the skin) and longer-term ones if you regularly check in for a treatment, such as less clenching and teeth grinding.

"It can support jaw pain, TMJ, migraines from muscular tension and teeth grinding," echoes White. "However for best results," she encourages, "the client must implement lifestyle changes such as stress management, having regular treatments, and adopting a solid at-home practice."

Can you do your own buccal massage?

Personally, I believe it is always safest to turn to a professional for anything that works with specific muscles in the face (especially the intraoral ones)—particularly for the first time. After this, agrees White, you can give it a go yourself:

"It is always best to get a professional to do the treatment first and they can put a plan together for you that combines professional treatments and an at-home massage practice."

YouTube tutorials such as the one below can help to remind you what to do, also.

While traditional buccal massage treatments are done with fingers rather than tools, you can always invest in a couple of handy gadgets to massage the skin and face (rather than intra-orally) to release tension around the jawline. I like a sculpting roller such as Beauty Pie's or FaceGym's weighted ball.

Buccal massage is offered at many beauty clinics; just ensure you visit with a trusted expert. Most will not break the bank too much, either. The Sculptural Face Lifting and Intraoral Facial at re:lax skin studios starts at £59, for example.