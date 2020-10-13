I’m telling my friends to nab this cleansing balm while it’s £13 off on Amazon Prime

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The 3-in-1 Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is currently on sale, as well as other skincare goodies

You probably think of tech and gadgets first and foremost, but Amazon Prime Day 2020 actually has some pretty good deals on beauty products, too.

Prices have been slashed on many great skincare products, including the Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm. It’s many a skincare enthusiast’s go-to cleanser (including our fashion editor, Penny), and with more than a tenner off the regular price, we think you’ll enjoy using it even more.

The deals don’t just stop here, though, as you can snap up several Elemis buys at a discounted price on Amazon Prime until tomorrow night. Keep scrolling for the best savings.

Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm – was £43 now £30.10

The original 3-in-1 Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm deeply cleanses to remove make-up, pollution and general grime for clean and nourished skin. It goes on as a nourishing balm, transforms into an oil while you massage into the skin, and rinses off as a milky emulsion. It’s really no surprise it’s won so many awards and is such a fan favourite. View deal

Every now and then Elemis launch a special version of the iconic cleansing balm in a limited edition scent. One of the most popular is the Rose Cleansing Balm, a twist on the classic that’s enriched with English Rose Oleo Extract. It still has all of the great benefits of the original, but it’s perfect if you want to try something new, or if rose is your favourite scent. Divine! View deal

Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream – was £85 now £55.25

As well as the famous cleansing balm, another jewel in the Elemis crown is their Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, which also comes in an SPF 30 version. This is one of the most iconic anti-ageing moisturisers on the market and the brand’s no.1 best seller, clinically proved to reduce the visible signs of ageing in just two weeks. And with almost £30 off until tomorrow, it’s a no-brainer if it’s been sitting in your ‘saved for later’! View deal

