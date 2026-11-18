An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Caroline Hirons on the Skincare Myths That Won’t Die—and the Viral Trends Doing More Harm Than Good
From over-exfoliation and retinoid misconceptions to dangerous DIY sunscreen trends, the skincare expert separates fact from fiction—and explains why some of beauty’s most persistent myths refuse to disappear.
From elaborate 12-step routines and cocktails of active ingredients to questionable advice circulating on social media, skincare can be a minefield. We have more information at our fingertips than ever before, yet some of the industry’s most persistent misconceptions continue to thrive. And with everyone from dermatologists and cosmetic chemists to influencers and self-appointed experts offering conflicting advice, knowing what to believe is near impossible.
Caroline Hirons—skincare expert, bestselling author and founder of skincare brand Skin Rocks—has spent years challenging dubious claims, calling out misinformation and helping consumers to understand their own skin. Her latest book, Skin Rules, continues that mission, offering a no-nonsense guide to navigating an increasingly complicated industry.
So, which skincare myths does she wish would disappear for good? Which viral trends really concern her? And are our increasingly sophisticated routines actually doing more harm than good? Hirons sets the record straight...
“Information and education are two very different things”
We’ve got an enormous amount of information available to us. Knowing that an ingredient exists is not the same as understanding what it does, how it works, what concentration is appropriate or whether your skin actually needs it.
I think the problem has been fuelled by marketing, brands making increasingly exaggerated claims and the speed at which misinformation spreads. We’re seeing people with no formal training or understanding of skin physiology presenting themselves as experts because they’ve had a successful experience with one product. Skin is individual. What works for one person may be completely unsuitable for another.
“DIY Sunscreen Is One of the Most Concerning Trends”
I have no issue with people enjoying skincare, experimenting within reason or being interested in new technology, but the idea that you can make your own sunscreen using oils or ingredients from your kitchen is incredibly irresponsible.
Sunscreen requires rigorous formulation and testing to establish its SPF and UVA protection. You cannot determine that protection by looking at a recipe on TikTok.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
“SPF is Still Massively Misunderstood”
SPF remains one of the most misunderstood areas of skincare, which is bizarre considering how important it is. Firstly, SPF primarily measures protection against UVB-induced damage; you also need UVA protection.
Your SPF doesn’t give you an unlimited window of protection, and a higher number doesn’t mean you can spend longer in the sun without reapplying.
Winter is another misconception. UV exposure doesn’t disappear because the temperature drops. And please don’t rely on your foundation or tinted moisturiser as your primary SPF. Most people simply don’t apply enough makeup to achieve the protection stated on the packaging. Apply a dedicated sunscreen underneath.
Heliocare
360° Age Active Fluid SPF0+
Ultra Violette
Supreme Screen Spf 50+ Hydrating Skinscreen™
Ultrasun
Sensitive SPF50+ Extreme Very High Sun Protection
“Irritation is Not a Badge of Honour”
Retinoids are some of the most extensively researched ingredients in skincare. The first thing I would like people to understand is that irritation is not a badge of honour. Peeling, redness and discomfort are not proof that a retinoid is working. They are potential side effects, and if they’re persistent or severe, you need to reassess how you’re using the product.
Stronger isn’t automatically better either. The right retinoid is the one that delivers the desired result while remaining tolerable for your skin. There’s little point using a very high concentration if you end up irritating your skin and abandoning it altogether.
“You Cannot Exfoliate Your Way to a Healthy Skin Barrier”
The skin barrier is a very real and important part of skin physiology. It helps prevent excessive water loss and protects against external irritants, allergens and microorganisms.
When it’s compromised, you might experience dryness, tightness, flaking, increased sensitivity, stinging when applying products, redness or irritation. In darker skin tones, inflammation may appear brown, purple or grey rather than obviously red.
People often think they need a complicated barrier-repair routine with another 10 products. Quite often, the best thing you can do is simplify. Use a gentle cleanser, a well-formulated moisturiser and daily sunscreen. Look for ingredients such as ceramides, glycerin, cholesterol and fatty acids, which can help support the skin barrier. And stop introducing new actives while your skin is irritated. Sometimes the best skincare treatment is to leave your skin alone for a little while.
Skin Rocks
The Barrier Duo
“Purging Has Become a Convenient Explanation”
I think purging has become a very convenient explanation for almost any breakout that occurs after somebody starts a new product. A true purge can happen when introducing ingredients that increase skin cell turnover, particularly topical retinoids and certain exfoliating acids. These ingredients can accelerate the appearance of existing spots that are waiting to develop.
However, not every new breakout is a purge. A purge is more likely to occur in areas where you normally experience spots, and it should gradually improve as your skin adjusts to the treatment.
If you’re suddenly breaking out in areas where you don’t usually get spots, experiencing significant redness, itching, burning or widespread irritation, you may be experiencing a reaction rather than purging. A product that is too irritating or unsuitable for your skin can also trigger breakouts or aggravate existing breakouts.
Irritation is not something you should have to endure to get results. Give evidence-based treatments an appropriate amount of time, but know when to stop and seek professional advice.
“Pores Don’t Have Doors That Open and Close”
Pores are the openings of hair follicles and sebaceous glands. Their appearance is influenced by genetics, sebum production, age, skin elasticity and congestion. You cannot permanently open or close them, and you cannot fundamentally change your genetically determined pore size with a skincare product. You can, however, improve their appearance.
Salicylic acid can help clear excess oil and debris from within pores. Retinoids help improve congestion and skin texture, while ingredients that support collagen can help reduce the appearance of pores over time.
Medik8
Crystal Retinal 1 Serum
Skin Rocks
The Control Acid Exfoliating Toner
“Higher Percentages Aren’t Necessarily Better”
There are several examples of this rule. Niacinamide is one; it’s a genuinely useful ingredient with evidence supporting its role in improving barrier function, regulating aspects of sebum production and helping with uneven skin tone. But it isn’t a miracle ingredient and higher percentages aren’t necessarily better. Some people experience irritation, particularly with higher-strength formulations.
Hyaluronic acid is another. It’s an excellent humectant that helps attract and retain water in the skin, but it isn’t a substitute for a moisturiser. You still need an appropriate formulation to support hydration and reduce water loss.
Then there’s vitamin C. It’s a valuable antioxidant ingredient with evidence supporting its role in protecting against oxidative stress and improving the appearance of pigmentation. However, the formulation matters enormously. Stability, concentration and the form of vitamin C used all influence performance. This is why we don’t disclose the percentage of vitamin C in our Antioxidant, because it does what it says on the tin.
“Natural Does Not Mean Safe”
I would love to see the phrase ‘chemical-free’ disappear from skincare marketing altogether. Everything is made of chemicals, including water, your skin and the natural ingredients people are so keen to champion. Natural does not mean safe, just as synthetic does not mean dangerous.
Some natural ingredients are wonderful. Others can be irritating, sensitising or allergenic. Equally, many synthetic ingredients are extremely well researched, stable and effective.
The word ‘clean’ is also problematic because it has no universally agreed scientific definition in skincare. It is often used as a marketing term to imply that other products are somehow dirty, toxic or unsafe. I find fear-based ingredient marketing particularly frustrating. Telling consumers that an ingredient is toxic without explaining the dose, route of exposure, formulation and available safety data is not education, it’s scaremongering.
The same applies to preservatives. A product that contains water needs appropriate preservation to prevent the growth of bacteria, yeast and mould. Removing preservatives isn’t automatically a safer choice. We should be asking whether an ingredient is safe and suitable at the concentration and in the formulation in which it is being used. That’s a much more useful conversation than whether something is natural or synthetic.
“We Shouldn’t Be So Attached to What We Used to Believe”
I think one of the most important things you can do as a skincare professional is to remain open to changing your mind. The science evolves, formulations improve and our understanding of skin continues to develop.
We’ve also become better at recognising that skin isn’t one-size-fits-all. Advice needs to account for skin tone, sensitivity, age, underlying conditions and individual tolerance.
I think our understanding of sun protection has also developed. We now talk much more about UVA, visible light and pigmentation, rather than focusing solely on avoiding sunburn.
I’m always happy to challenge outdated advice, including something that was once widely accepted. That’s how education should work. We shouldn’t be so attached to what we used to believe that we’re unwilling to embrace better evidence.
Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.