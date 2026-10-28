From Dark Circles to Drooping Lids—An Expert Guide to What Really Works for Every Eye Concern

The eyes are often the first feature we notice when looking at someone, and one of the first areas where changes in our skin become apparent. Fine lines, dark circles, puffiness, and changes in eyelid firmness are among the most common concerns, but while they can look similar, their underlying causes—and the treatments most likely to help—can differ dramatically.
A 2026 survey published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatologyidentified under-eye bags and dark circles among the most frequently reported aesthetic concerns throughout the demographic groups surveyed. But treating the eye area is rarely as straightforward as choosing an eye cream. Pigmentation, fluid retention, collagen loss, and changes in anatomy can all affect its appearance, and identifying the cause is essential before choosing a treatment.
It's also an area that demands particular care. The skin around the eyes is thinner than on much of the face, and its proximity to the ocular surface means certain ingredients and procedures require extra care.
So, what actually works? We've broken down the most common eye concerns, separating accessible at-home solutions from more targeted treatments and specialist procedures. We've also classified options by level of intervention and price: an expensive eye cream isn't necessarily more effective than a cheaper one, and even the most sophisticated topical formula has limitations.
At-home: Skincare, lifestyle changes and simple techniques that can improve the appearance of the eye area.
Targeted treatments: More intensive skincare ingredients, at-home devices and non-invasive approaches, where there is evidence to support their use.
In-clinic: Professional treatments, injectables and surgical procedures that may be appropriate for more marked or structural concerns.
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Fine Lines & Wrinkles
Fine lines around the eyes are an inevitable consequence of facial movement and changes in skin composition over time. Repeated expressions like smiling and squinting contribute to crow's feet, while declining collagen levels and cumulative UV exposure can make lines more visible, even while at rest.
It's worth distinguishing between lines caused predominantly by dehydration, which may improve with skincare, and deeper wrinkles associated with muscle movement and structural changes. The latter generally require more specific intervention.
At-Home: CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream
CeraVe
Skin Renewing Eye Cream
Hydration is one of the simplest ways to temporarily soften the appearance of fine lines, particularly where dehydration is making the skin look crepey. CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream combines peptides, niacinamide and ceramides in a formula designed to support the skin barrier and improve the appearance of fine lines. It is also ophthalmologist-tested, an important consideration for a product intended for the delicate eye area.
“I recommend peptides, alongside hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier, and antioxidants such as vitamins C and E,” advises Dr Elizabeth Hawkes, Ocuplastic Surgeon and Aesthetic Doctor. “Peptides can be a gentler alternative to retinol for those who cannot tolerate it.”
While a well-formulated eye cream can help skin look smoother and more supple, it cannot reverse deeper wrinkles. Daily broad-spectrum SPF is arguably the most important preventative measure, given the role of UV exposure in premature skin ageing.
Retinoids are among the better-studied topical ingredients for improving the appearance of photoaged skin, including fine lines. By influencing skin-cell turnover and collagen-related processes, they can produce gradual improvements in texture and wrinkles—as long as they are used consistently.
When it comes to the eye area though, we have to be extra cautious. Retinol can cause dryness, irritation and sensitivity, and products used too close to the eyes may aggravate symptoms. “Strong actives can also migrate into the eye and disrupt the surface of the eye. I recommend a lightweight, ophthalmologist-tested formula suitable for sensitive eyes, applying just a grain-of-rice amount per eye and gently tapping along the orbital bone,” explains Dr Hawke.
Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye offers a buildable, cautious approach. It comes in three progressive strengths, featuring encapsulated Retinaldehyde for ultra-slow release to be even more gentle, plus ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides to hydrate and nourish. Plus, it’s been tested by both dermatologists and ophthalmologists.
In-clinic: Botulinum Toxin
For expression-related wrinkles, particularly crow's feet, Botox can offer more noticeable results than skincare by temporarily relaxing the muscles that repeatedly crease.
“Botulinum toxin can soften lines caused by muscle movement and, when carefully placed, softly raise the eyebrows to improve the appearance of hooded eyelids,” explains Dr Hawkes. “With injectables, careful patient selection is essential, particularly around the lower lids, where the complex anatomy and lymphatic system can lead to swelling and lumps. The ideal approach is always ‘less is more,” with treatment designed for the individual by a specialist oculoplastic surgeon.”
Botox works best for wrinkles caused by movement, not deeply set lines visible at rest.
Puffiness
Temporary puffiness often results from fluid retention, which can fluctuate throughout the day and be influenced by sleep, salt intake, and other lifestyle factors. Persistent swelling, however, may have different underlying causes and should not automatically be treated as a cosmetic concern.
The distinction matters because products that temporarily reduce the appearance of swelling won't necessarily address persistent eye bags caused by structural changes.
At-Home: CeraVe Eye Repair Cream
CeraVe
Eye Repair Cream for Dark Circles & Puffiness
For mild morning puffiness, cooling the eye area can briefly reduce swelling. A cool compress is a straightforward starting point, while a lightweight eye cream can help preserve moisture and improve the appearance of the surrounding skin.
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, with a formula designed to hydrate the delicate eye area and reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. While it can improve skin texture and hydration, it can't reverse fluid retention or reshape the eye socket structure.
Targeted Treatment: TheraFace Depuffing Wand
TheraBody
TheraFace Depuffing Wand
TheraFace's Depuffing Wand uses temperature-based settings designed to provide warming and cooling treatments around the face. Its contoured shape lets you use it around the under-eye area, with the cooling function intended to temporarily reduce the appearance of puffiness.
While cooling can provide a temporary improvement, there's not a huge amount of evidence to support that these kinds of devices provide lasting changes in lymphatic drainage or under-eye swelling. The device is most accurately described as a temporary de-puffing tool rather than a treatment for the underlying cause of persistent swelling.
In-Clinic: Assessing the Underlying Cause
“For temporary puffiness, addressing fluid retention through good sleep, hydration and reducing salt intake can help, while a gentle massage may assist with fluid drainage,” recommends Dr Hawkes.
If puffiness is an ongoing problem, it's worth getting to the bottom of what's causing it before considering injectables. Hyaluronic acid fillers, for example, can attract and hold onto water, potentially making swelling worse rather than better.
Dr Maude Calveley, Aesthetics Doctor at Holistic Facial Aesthetic Clinic Ouronyx, agrees, “In general, this is an issue I treat least with injectables. Rather than hyaluronic acid filler, which I am careful with as it can attract and hold water and worsen the puffiness, polynucleotides can instead calm inflammation and improve skin quality. Some patients have found the area looks less swollen as a result.”
Polynucleotides are chains of nucleotides, the molecular building blocks of DNA and RNA. Injectable formulations, commonly derived from fish DNA, are used in aesthetic medicine with the aim of improving skin quality and supporting tissue repair. However, evidence for their effectiveness specifically in treating under-eye puffiness remains limited, and improvements in texture should not be confused with the elimination of fluid retention.
If the swelling doesn't go away or you're not sure what's causing it, it's worth getting it checked out before trying any cosmetic treatments.
Eye Bags
Although often used interchangeably with puffiness, true under-eye bags are generally structural rather than simply the result of temporary fluid retention.
“They are usually caused by the orbital septum, a delicate membrane that holds the fat surrounding the eye in place, weakening over time and allowing the fat pads to protrude forwards,” says Dr Hawkes.
As the supporting structures around the eye change with age, fat pads can become more prominent, creating a bulge beneath the lower eyelid. Surrounding volume loss may make this look worse by creating a visible hollow or shadow beneath the bag. Skincare can help to improve the look of the overlying skin, but it won’t reposition protruding orbital fat.
At-Home: Hydration and Skin Quality
For structural eye bags, there is no topical product capable of correcting the underlying fat protrusion. Simply keeping the area hydrated though and improving the texture of the surrounding skin may make the area appear smoother.
A gentle moisturising eye cream containing ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid or ceramides can help address dehydration lines, while daily sun protection helps ward off further ageing. These measures can improve the appearance of the skin but won't eliminate the bag itself.
Targeted Treatment: CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector
CurrentBody Skin
Led Eye Mask
LED devices are increasingly marketed for concerns around the eyes, including fine lines, dark circles and eye bags. Red and near-infrared light have been studied for their potential effects on skin quality, although results depend on the device, treatment parameters and consistency of use.
“LED masks using red light at 633nm and near-infrared light at 830nm can support skin rejuvenation by improving cellular energy production and skin quality,” says Dr Hawkes.
In-Clinic: Filler or Lower Blepharoplasty
For more pronounced structural bags, treatment depends on the relationship between the protruding fat and surrounding facial volume. In some cases, carefully placed filler may soften the transition between the lower eyelid and cheek, making a bag less noticeable without removing it.
“For mild under-eye bags, treatments such as polynucleotides or platelet-rich plasma may help improve skin quality, while carefully selected dermal fillers can restore volume in appropriate patients with tear-trough hollows,” says Dr Hawke. “However, these treatments call for careful assessment by an experienced practitioner. For moderate to severe bags caused by protruding orbital fat, lower blepharoplasty remains the most effective and long-lasting option.”
Lower blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure that can remove or reposition protruding fat and, where appropriate, address excess skin. It delivers a more direct approach to structural eye bags, but requires a thorough consultation with a suitably qualified specialist to discuss suitability, recovery and potential complications.
Dark Circles
Dark circles are one of the most frequently discussed eye concerns, yet they are also among the most difficult to treat effectively because there is no single underlying cause.
In some people, discolouration is caused predominantly by increased pigmentation. In others, visible blood vessels, thin skin or shadowing from tear-trough hollows may be responsible. Genetics, allergies and facial anatomy can all play a role, and numerous factors may coexist.
This explains why a brightening eye cream can make a noticeable difference for one person and virtually none for another.
At-Home: Tatcha Brightening Eye Cream
Tatcha
The Brightening Eye Cream
For pigmentation-related dark circles, ingredients such as vitamin C and other brightening agents may help improve the appearance of discolouration over time. Tatcha's Brightening Eye Cream is formulated to target uneven tone and improve radiance, making it a more logical recommendation for pigmentation-related dark circles than for structural eye bags.
Daily sun protection is also important, particularly where UV exposure contributes to pigmentation.
Targeted Treatment: Specialist Assessment
For dark circles caused by tear-trough hollows, volume correction may improve shadowing in appropriately selected patients. However, filler is not suitable for every anatomy and can produce swelling or other complications.
Where pigmentation or vascular factors are predominant, volume replacement may have little benefit. A specialist assessment is therefore essential before pursuing injectable or energy-based treatments around the eyes.
Hooded Eyes
Changes in the upper eyelids can occur as the skin loses elasticity, while the position of the eyebrows and the underlying facial anatomy can also shape how hooded the eyes appear.
It's important to distinguish between naturally hooded eyelids, excess upper-eyelid skin that develops with age and true eyelid ptosis, where the eyelid margin itself sits lower than normal. These are different anatomical concerns and may require different treatments.
Although skincare and certain devices can temporarily improve the appearance of firmness, they cannot correct significant excess skin or a drooping eyelid.
At-home: Dior Capture Pro-Collagen Shot
Dior
Capture Pro-Collagen Shot
Dior's Capture Pro-Collagen Shot combines biotechnology-derived collagen fragments, peptides and the brand's proprietary OX-C Treatment complex, alongside film-forming polymers that create an immediate, temporary tightening effect. The formula also contains glycerin to hydrate and plump the skin, helping to improve the appearance of fine lines and firmness.
Targeted Treatment: NuFace Trinity
Nuface
Trinity+ Starter Kit
Microcurrent technology uses low-level electrical currents to stimulate facial muscles, helping to create a temporarily more lifted, sculpted appearance. NuFace's Trinity device, paired with the precision-designed Effective Lip & Eye attachment, targets the delicate eye area, including the brow bone and outer corners of the eyes.
With consistent use, it can improve firmness and definition, making it a great option for those who want to subtly lift and refresh the eye area without more invasive treatments. While it won't correct significant excess eyelid skin, it offers a convenient, non-invasive way to enhance the appearance of the upper eye area.
In-Clinic: Energy-Based Treatments and Blepharoplasty
“For mild skin laxity, certain energy-based treatments may improve firmness, but their suitability around the eyes requires particular scrutiny,,” says Helen Chapman, Advanced Nurse Practitioner and founder of HAC Aesthetics. “These treatments may improve skin firmness and mild laxity by stimulating collagen production or tightening tissue. These treatments generally involve less downtime than surgery, although results vary depending on the technology used and degree of skin laxity.”
Plasma treatments and radiofrequency microneedling offer ways to tighten skin without surgery, making them appealing options for anyone trying to address mild sagging. However, the eye area is particularly delicate, so choosing an experienced practitioner is essential to minimise unwanted side effects like burns, scarring, pigmentation changes and, in rare cases, eye damage.
For more noticeable sagging or excess skin on the upper eyelids, blepharoplasty can offer a more dramatic, long-lasting result. The procedure removes excess skin to create a smoother, more open-eyed appearance. However, if the eyelid itself is drooping due to a condition called ptosis, a different type of surgery may be needed. An oculoplastic specialist can help determine which approach will deliver the best results.
Tear Troughs & Hollows
Unlike puffiness or eye bags, tear troughs are depressions beneath the lower eyelids that can create shadows and make the eyes appear tired, even when the skin itself is healthy. “Tear troughs are hollows beneath the eyes associated with facial structure and age-related volume loss,” says Dr Hawkes.
Some people have naturally pronounced tear troughs from a young age, while others develop more visible hollows as facial fat distribution and supporting structures change over time. Skincare can improve the appearance of the overlying skin, but it cannot restore significant lost volume or fundamentally change the shape of the under-eye area.
At-home: SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Advanced Eye
Skinceuticals
A.G.E. Advanced Eye for Dark Circles & Wrinkles
SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Advanced Eye combines Proxylane with other ingredients intended to improve the appearance of wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles. Its moisturising properties may help the under-eye skin appear smoother and temporarily more plump, making shadows less noticeable.
Skin Strategist Debbie Thomas, founder of D Thomas Clinic, recommends this formula: “I particularly like that it's designed for the whole eye area, including upper eyelids, which many eye creams overlook. It helps with hydration, fine lines and the appearance of firmness.”
Revision Skincare's D.E.J Eye Cream takes a thorough approach to eye-area ageing, with a formula designed to improve firmness, smooth fine lines and strengthen the skin's moisture barrier. It's particularly well-suited to the upper eyelids, an area often neglected by traditional eye creams where changes in skin elasticity can be especially noticeable. By improving hydration, texture and the appearance of firmness, it can help the entire eye area look smoother, plumper and more refreshed.
In-Clinic: Restylane Eyelight
For more pronounced under-eye hollows, injectable fillers offer a targeted way to restore lost volume and create a smoother, more refreshed appearance. Galderma's Restylane Eyelight has been specifically developed for the delicate tear-trough area, using the brand's NASHA technology to deliver natural-looking volume correction. Its hyaluronic acid gel has relatively low water uptake, which really helps in an area particularly prone to puffiness, and can help soften the shadows that make eyes appear tired.
“This can soften under-eye hollows and restore lost volume in carefully selected patients. Strategically placed filler can also improve the transition between the lower eyelid and upper cheek, creating a smoother, more rested appearance,” explains Helen Chapman.
For suitable candidates, the results can be transformative, particularly where dark circles are caused by shadowing rather than pigmentation. The key is expert assessment and precise placement: the under-eye area has complex anatomy, and inappropriate treatment can have serious side effects. In experienced hands, however, Restylane Eyelight provides a sophisticated option for addressing hollows that even the most cutting-edge eye creams cannot correct.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice - always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before treatment decisions.
Emma Strenner is a journalist, author and creative consultant with over 20 years of experience covering beauty, wellness, travel and lifestyle. She has held editorial positions at Vogue, ELLE, Net-a-Porter and Stylist, and contributed to The Times, Condé Nast Traveller and The Telegraph. Her debut novel, My Other Heart, was published in 2025.