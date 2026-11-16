We’re all rather preoccupied with getting more iron into our diets. But what if, in the process, we’re inadvertently getting in our own way? With ferritin levels getting the attention they’ve arguably deserved for years, more of us are keeping tabs on our blood test results, scrutinising our iron intake and wondering whether that afternoon slump is as innocent as it seems. But we might be overlooking another part of the equation: how much of that iron we’re actually absorbing in the midst of our efforts?
After all, eating your iron and absorbing it are two rather different things. And, rather annoyingly, the seemingly innocent things we do on autopilot could be conspiring against us. That morning coffee you cannot function without? It could be interfering with your body’s ability to absorb non-haem iron (the type found in plant-based foods, rather than meat and fish). One controlled study found that coffee reduced iron absorption from a hamburger meal by 39%. Your afternoon cuppa could be just as troublesome. In fact, one small 2017 study involving UK women found that drinking tea alongside an iron-containing meal reduced iron absorption from 5.7% to 3.6%. The silver lining? Waiting an hour after eating before you put the kettle on helped offset some of that effect. So, I’d go as far as to say there’s something to be said for a little post-lunch patience.
Then there’s calcium, dairy, eggs and certain high-fibre foods, all of which can influence how much iron your body absorbs. Suddenly, breakfast feels like a rather complicated affair, doesn’t it?
Thankfully, this isn’t quite the nutritional scandal it sounds. We've called on the experts to unpack seven everyday food and drink habits that could be helping or hindering your iron absorption. Consider this your cheat sheet to getting more mileage out of the iron you're already eating (and taking)
Getting the most iron out of our diet starts with knowing which food pairings are worth reconsidering, which habits might benefit from a little rearranging and which aren’t worth losing sleep over—and, hopefully, a little less accidental self-sabotage.
7 Everyday Habits That Could Be Affecting Your Iron Absorption
First, some quick-fire iron terminology before we dive in. You’ll hear the terms non-haem and haem iron cropping up quite a bit, so here’s what you need to know. Haem iron is found in animal foods like meat and fish, and is generally easier for your body to absorb. Non-haem iron is found in plant-based foods like beans, lentils, spinach and tofu, and is a little trickier for your body to absorb. Why does that matter? Because some of the everyday habits we're about to explore can make it trickier still.
1. Washing down your iron supplement with coffee
This one might sting if, like me, you love starting the day with a coffee (and use this as your liquid of choice to wash down your daily supplements). According to nutritionist and founder of The Well Edit, Eleanor Hoath, if you’re taking an iron supplement, it’s worth thinking twice before washing it down with your morning flat white. The reason? “Coffee contains polyphenols, particularly chlorogenic acids, which can bind to iron in the gut and make it harder for your body to absorb.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Naturally, this isn’t just a theoretical concern, either. A 2023 study involving women with low iron stores found that having a coffee alongside an iron supplement reduced absorption by a whopping 54% compared with taking the supplement with water. Quite the difference for something that’s probably part of your morning routine.
The rather fabulous news for those who are married to their morning coffee. You don’t have to give up your daily lifeline. “This isn’t about giving up coffee. It’s about moving it,” says Hoath, who recommends leaving at least an hour—ideally two—between coffee and an iron supplement.
What you should do: Take your iron supplement with water, not coffee, and give yourself at least an hour or two before reaching for that beloved flat white. Your coffee can stay. Just don’t let it accompany your iron tablet.
2. Sipping tea or Matcha with your meal (or immediately afterwards)
I know what you're thinking: first our morning coffee, and now our beloved cuppa? Honestly, can we catch a break? Well, it turns out there's a rather unhelpful ingredient lurking in your teacup: tannins.
“These are naturally occurring compounds in plants that give tea some of its colour and characteristic dry, slightly bitter taste. They’re part of a wider group called polyphenols. And unfortunately, tannins and iron don't make the happiest pairing. They can latch onto non-haem iron in your gut, making it harder for your body to absorb.“Black tea is particularly rich in tannins, while green tea contains other iron-binding compounds called catechins. In fact, tea can be an even bigger inhibitor than coffee,” says Hoath.
And herbal tea isn’t necessarily a free pass, either. “Peppermint can have a similar effect to black tea, while even chamomile can interfere with iron absorption. So much for a harmless bedtime brew,” says Hoath.
And what about matcha? You know we love a bit of myth-busting here at Marie Claire, so let’s clear something up. Matcha has been getting a fair bit of flak online lately, with some suggesting your daily latte could be behind low iron levels. But before you send your matcha whisk into early retirement, it’s worth knowing that matcha isn't inherently making you iron deficient. The timing is what matters. As Hoath explains, “The issue here is less about matcha itself and more about having it alongside an iron-rich meal or supplement. A large matcha latte sipped slowly over lunch, for example, means those compounds are hanging around while your body is trying to absorb iron from your food. Add calcium-fortified milk to the mix, and there's another potential inhibitor to consider.”
What you should do: Hoath recommends keeping tea and matcha at least an hour away from iron-rich meals and supplements. If you fancy something warm with lunch, consider rooibos as a good alternative.
3. The case against the all-in-one supplement routine
I’m a serial ‘take all your supplements in one go’ kind of woman. Because, quite frankly, if you’ve actually remembered to take them, that’s a win. Picture the scene: Iron tablet, multivitamin, vitamin D—with a glass of water, and consider the day’s supplement admin done. Except, in the effort to raise your iron levels, this might not be the best approach.
The problem, as Toby Richards, a leading expert in iron deficiency at The Iron Clinic, explains, is that minerals don't always play nicely together when it comes to absorption. “Your gut has to take them up from the same digestive environment, and certain minerals—particularly calcium—can interfere with how efficiently iron is absorbed.” What this essentially means is that, whilst you’re swallowing all your supplements in one go, with the best intentions, some of the other minerals in your multivitamin could be getting in the way of your body taking up the iron. A well-intentioned supplement stack, then, might not be doing you quite the favour you think.
What you should do: his top recommendation: give your iron supplements their own slot. As a general rule, leave around two hours between them, particularly if your multivitamin contains calcium, zinc or magnesium: “the idea is to avoid having several minerals competing for absorption at the same time.”
4. Putting all your eggs in the iron basket
If you’ve been adding eggs to your basket in the hope of giving your iron levels a little helping hand, I have some news. Despite being something of a nutritional overachiever, eggs aren’t actually the iron-boosting breakfast they’re sometimes made out to be. And there’s a reason for that. Registered nutritionist and gut health specialist Marillia Chamon explains: “Egg yolks contain a protein called phosvitin, which has a rather strong affinity for iron. Essentially, it binds tightly to the mineral, making it harder for your body to absorb the iron present in the egg.”
So, what does that mean for your breakfast? Eggs aren’t something to rely on if you’re trying to build up your iron stores, but there’s no need to wave goodbye to your morning boiled egg, either. Older studies, including one published in 1979, found that eggs could reduce iron absorption in controlled test meals. But that doesn’t necessarily translate to real life: there’s limited evidence that eating eggs as part of a varied, balanced diet has any meaningful impact on your overall iron status.
What you should do: No need to change your breakfast—If boosting your iron intake is the goal, there are better sources to turn to.
5. Eating iron-rich plants without a vitamin C boost
This one’s for the veggies in the room. If you’re looking to boost your iron intake with plant-based foods like lentils, beans, spinach and tofu, there’s one pairing worth getting into the habit of: vitamin C. “The iron found in plant foods is trickier for your body to absorb than the type found in meat and fish. That’s why pairing it with some form of vitamin C can help by converting non-haem iron into a more soluble form, making it easier for your body to absorb,” says Chamon.
And we’re not talking about a tiny difference, either: a Swedish study from 1982 found that adding orange juice to a meal increased iron absorption by 85%. Yes, it’s an older study, but it's a pretty impressive reminder of what a little vitamin C can do.
So, what does this look like in practice? “Think of a squeeze of lemon over your spinach salad or a side of broccoli with your lentil curry. The trick is to have them together, rather than saving your vitamin C hit for later, as it needs to be there at the same time to help with iron absorption,” says Chamon. A quick flag—don’t feel like you need to do the same with your iron supplement. Unlike plant-based iron in food, your iron supplement doesn’t necessarily need a vitamin C boost. Taking it with water is perfectly fine.
6. Calcium and Dairy
Here’s one that might make you look twice at your lunchtime Babybel. “Calcium is unusual in that it’s the only dietary factor known to interfere with the absorption of both haem iron and non-haem iron”, says Hoath. “In single-meal studies, the amount of calcium in a glass of milk or a calcium supplement can reduce iron absorption by up to around half.”
But before you start contemplating a life without cheese, there’s an important distinction. These findings come from studies looking at individual meals, and we don’t have strong evidence that shows eating dairy regularly has a significant impact on your overall iron levels. Hoath is keen to stress that there’s no need to cut out dairy or calcium.
Supplements, though, are a slightly different story. Taking iron and calcium supplements together—or washing your iron tablet down with milk—can get in the way of absorption. And if you’re actively trying to build your iron stores back up, it may be worth keeping your most iron-rich meal of the day a little lighter on dairy, saving the yoghurt and cheese for another time.
What you should do: avoid taking your iron supplement with milk, yoghurt or calcium-fortified plant milk, and leave at least two hours between iron and calcium supplements.
7. Going overboard with iron supplements
If you’ve been diligently taking your iron tablet every morning, gold star for consistency. But here’s something you might not know: taking iron every day isn’t necessarily the most effective approach. As Chamon explains, “Taking an iron supplement raises levels of a hormone called hepcidin, which helps regulate how much iron your body absorbs.”
Essentially, your iron tablet can put the brakes on your body's ability to absorb the next one.
For the study-minded among you, there’s some interesting research behind this. A 2017 randomised controlled trial found that women with low iron stores absorbed around a third more iron when they took the same number of doses on alternate days rather than every day. So, counterintuitive as it may sound, giving your body a day off could actually help it make better use of your supplement.
What you should do: Don’t start rejigging your supplement routine just yet. Speak to your GP before changing how often you take iron, as the right schedule depends on your iron levels and individual needs. If alternate-day dosing is suitable, Chamon recommends taking it in the morning.
Shop our Women’s Health favourites:
BURGA Strawberry Jam Water Bottle
Maybe this is the inner child in me who still gets far too excited about a new water bottle, but this BURGA Strawberry Jam edition is a very good-looking one. A little everyday upgrade that might just make you want to drink more water. And honestly, we could all do with that.
Sb X Merrell Moab Speed 2 Gore-Tex®
I’m all for a shoe that makes getting outside feel a little more appealing. The new Sweaty Betty x Merrell collaboration gives a proper walking shoe a stylish makeover, with a heritage check print, waterproof GORE-TEX® finish and plenty of practical credentials. MC approved for: countryside walks, muddy trails and looking like you’ve made an effort when you really haven’t.
On Track Pack 35l Lite Olive
This time of year, I need a gym bag that makes fitting movement around the rest of my day a little easier. Whether I’m heading to a class before work or squeezing in a session on the way home, the Track Pack 35L Lite has room for everything I need, without feeling like I’m carrying the contents of my home and half my wardrobe with me. A practical little nudge to make looking after yourself a bit easier.
Ellie-Mae is a freelance journalist specialising in women’s health, with bylines in Vogue, Dazed, The Guardian, and The Evening Standard. A proud advocate for endometriosis and adenomyosis, she’s making it her mission to turn whispered women’s health stories into bold, open conversations. Outside of work, you’ll find her hiking in the hills with her pomeranian (because yesm poms can hike too), digging into the latest women’s health trends, or hunting down the best sauna in town.