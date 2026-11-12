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The Evidence Revolution: Is Skincare Finally Taking Testing Seriously?
With skincare brands investing millions in clinical trials and scientific research, we investigate whether beauty is embracing a new era of accountability—or finding more sophisticated ways to sell us the same old promises.
Nothing elicits a collective sigh from beauty journalists quite like a consumer perception statistic. You know the ones: “96% of 12 women agreed their skin looked younger.” The sort of near-meaningless figures that have somehow been used to substantiate beauty claims for decades.
Recently, however, something has started to shift. Brands are spending serious money commissioning independent research into their finished formulations, investing in more rigorous clinical trials and going to greater lengths to substantiate their claims with credible scientific evidence.
And it’s not just the multinational beauty conglomerates with enormous research and development budgets. Smaller, independent brands are commissioning laboratory studies, investing in clinical trials and submitting their findings for peer review. Some are even making their full research publicly available.
So, why now? Is the beauty industry really entering a new era of scientific accountability, or have brands realised that science is a powerful marketing tool?
Why Is Beauty Suddenly So Obsessed With Science?
According to Susie Willis, founder and CEO of skincare brand Romilly Wilde, the shift is partly being driven by growing consumer dissatisfaction. “The category is shifting due to consumer frustration and fatigue,” she says, pointing to years of unsubstantiated claims and superficial consumer trials.
It’s a sentiment shared by Ellis Bradbury, Head of Regulatory at The Beauty Tech Group, the company behind beauty tech brand CurrentBody, who is particularly critical of the way scientific terminology is used to promote at-home devices.
“Some brands invest properly in evidence, but too many borrow the language of dermatology without its methods,” he says. “The ASA’s recent rulings on LED masks show the common gaps: adverts promising to treat acne or rosacea, which are medical conditions, and ‘clinically proven’ claims resting on small, unpublished studies with no control group.”
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According to Dr Beibei Du-Harpur, a consultant dermatologist and Academic Clinical Lecturer at King’s College London, the scientific revolution may not be quite as new as it appears. “There’s always been lots of pretty good research being done for skincare product development,” she says, pointing to the extensive research programmes of major beauty conglomerates like L’Oréal and Unilever. “What I found previously was that they didn’t talk about it very much.”
Dr Du-Harpur recalls brands being surprised when she asked to discuss their research at product launches. “I think that trend has now shifted because now people are a lot more forthcoming about asking for evidence.”
Skincare has always been rooted in chemistry, and scientific testing is hardly a new concept. But there is a difference between developing a formulation using established scientific principles and demonstrating that the finished product delivers its advertised benefits.
What Does Good Scientific Evidence Actually Look Like?
The phrase ‘clinically proven’ sounds reassuringly definitive. But it tells us very little about the quality of the evidence behind a claim. A study might involve hundreds of participants, run for several months and include a placebo control group. Equally, it might involve a handful of volunteers applying a product for four weeks and reporting whether they think their skin looks better. Both can be described as clinical testing, despite offering very different levels of evidence.
“When assessing claims about efficacy it’s important to apply strict scientific criteria,” explains Professor Sir Jim Smith, a leading developmental biologist, Fellow of the Royal Society and Interim Director of the Babraham Institute. “For example, was the sample size big enough, were the participants randomised, was it double-blind and was it placebo-controlled? Were the end-points clearly defined and measurable, and were the results statistically significant? These criteria may sound pernickety and over-the-top, but they are essential if you really want to know the answer."
There is also the question of what, exactly, a study is measuring. Improvements in hydration, elasticity and wrinkle depth can be assessed using specialist instruments. But demonstrating a change in a biological marker is not necessarily the same as proving a visible improvement in the skin.
For Willis, understanding what happens beneath the surface is central to Romilly Wilde's research approach. “We use OxiProteomics as they measure what is happening in the skin itself, on a biological level, not superficial,” she explains. “OxiProteomics tracks protein carbonylation, a marker of oxidative damage, in donated human skin, so damage can be seen layer by layer.”
This type of research, known as ex-vivo testing, can provide valuable insight into how a formulation interacts with biological tissue. However, it is not equivalent to a controlled clinical trial involving real people using the product over a significant length of time. “This is complementary, exploratory, mechanistic research, and I still think it’s valuable,” explains Dr Du-Harpur. “Just because it’s not optimal doesn’t make it not highly useful.” The most important thing, she says, is to understand different types of research within the hierarchy of scientific evidence.
“Final formulation testing is king,” says Dr Du-Harpur. “Ultimately, ingredients interact in unexpected ways in a product.” She explains that testing finished formulations on human skin is ultimately preferable, but conducting long-term studies involving skin biopsies is extremely difficult because of ethical and regulatory constraints.
The Brands Putting Their Claims to the Test
While Romilly Wilde has focused on biological testing, CurrentBody has invested in human clinical research. In October 2026, a study co-authored with Dr Abigail Langton of the University of Manchester's Centre for Dermatology Research was published in the peer-reviewed journal Cosmetics.
Conducted by independent testing laboratory Eurofins Cosmetics & Personal Care, the eight-week study involved 31 women aged between 41 and 55 who used CurrentBody's Series 2 LED face and neck devices for 10 minutes a day, five days a week.
Researchers used specialist instruments to assess changes in hydration, skin barrier function, firmness, elasticity, wrinkles and redness. The results were pretty impressive. After eight weeks, facial hydration had increased by 35.3%, elasticity by 15.4% and wrinkle depth had decreased by 9.5%—statistically significant changes.
But—and it’s a big but—the study was open-label and single-arm, meaning every participant received the treatment, knew they were receiving it and there was no sham-device control group (people using a device that looks and feels like the real treatment, but doesn't deliver the active technology).
“This study was single-arm with no sham group, and the paper says so,” Bradbury acknowledges. “Sham-controlled studies are the next step in our research programme.”
Du-Harpur considers instrumental testing a valid means of assessing changes in the skin, but questions whether the measurements chosen always reflect how a treatment is supposed to work. “I don’t really understand why LED would have any impact on hydration,” she says, pointing to a common problem with skincare studies. “The endpoints don’t really match with mechanism, but it’s easy to get a positive result for hydration.”
Who’s Checking the Science?
Even when a brand commissions a robust-looking clinical trial, another question remains: who is conducting the research, and how independent are they? Brand-funded research isn’t automatically unreliable, but it does make transparency particularly important. “Funding matters, but what decides credibility is how a study is designed, who measures and analyses the results, and whether everything is published,” explains Bradbury.
CurrentBody's study was conducted and statistically analysed by an independent laboratory, approved by an ethics committee and published following peer review. The full paper is freely accessible, including findings that were not statistically significant. “We'd rather publish an honest study with its limitations stated than a perfect-sounding claim no one can check,” he says.
Romilly Wilde has also made research reports available through its website. “Claims need to be identified clearly and their evidence or methodology called out,” Willis says.
Is Science Becoming Beauty’s Most Valuable Marketing Tool?
None of this research comes cheaply. According to Bradbury, an instrument-based human study can cost between £40,000 and £150,000, while a sham-controlled trial incorporating imaging or histology can range from £250,000 to £600,000 or more, and take anywhere from six to 18 months to complete.
These are pretty hefty sums, particularly for small, independent brands. But they’re also worth considering in the context of an industry that routinely invests heavily in celebrity endorsements, influencer partnerships, extravagant product launches and international press trips. It could be that brands are simply reallocating funds, arguably towards something of greater value to their customers.
“Visibility is faster and cheaper,” says Bradbury. “That's changing. Regulators are acting, consumers are asking sharper questions before they buy, and peer-reviewed research is starting to appear.”
Willis also considers scientific investment an increasingly important part of building consumer trust. “Longevity science requires measurable evidence to support its claims, and, given the advances in biotechnology and molecular research across pharma, wellness, nutricosmetics and longevity, brands need to invest in credibility and transparency,” she says.
But herein lies the contradiction. The more consumers demand evidence, the more commercially valuable scientific credibility becomes. And when most consumers aren’t equipped to scrutinise study methodologies, statistical analyses or research limitations, there’s a risk that science becomes just another marketing tool.
It’s a tension Du-Harpur recognises from her experience working with skincare brands. “There is a tension in every skincare brand between the R&D department and the marketing team,” she explains. “The marketing team wants to make as big a claim as possible, and scientific language is inherently very moderate, very restrained.”
Regulation complicates things even further. Even when research demonstrates a biological effect, brands must be careful not to make claims that would classify their cosmetic products as medicines.
“At the end of the day, although science can help sell a product, marketing still beats the science,” Dr Du-Harpur adds.
And maybe that’s the real tension at the heart of beauty’s evidence revolution. Scientific credibility is becoming increasingly valuable to brands, but the more commercially desirable it becomes, the greater the temptation to use it as another marketing tool.
Ultimately, the question isn’t whether beauty brands are doing more science. It’s whether they’re producing better—and more trustworthy—evidence.
Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.